Inside The Lavish Life Of Zara Tindall

Despite her lofty status in the British social hierarchy, Zara Tindall is one royal family member who seems like a regular person. Known for her accent that is neither posh nor common, and at one point sounded distinctly estuary (think Mick Jagger or "This Is Spinal Tap"), Tindall certainly stands apart from her titled peers. "I've been very lucky," she told The Times in 2015. "My parents didn't give us titles, so we've been able to have a slightly more 'normal' upbringing. As soon as you've got a title, it's very difficult to shed it."

Despite her everywoman persona, Tindall, like her similarly earthy mom Princess Anne, lives an extremely lavish life, with those spending habits seemingly having passed through the generations. So, while there are undoubtedly royal traditions that may not survive the next generation, lavish spending likely won't be one of them. Infamously, Tindall's then 2-year-old daughter, Mia Tindall, made headlines in 2016 when she grabbed Queen Elizabeth II's £1,020 (around $1,300) handbag during a royal portrait. It was an entirely spontaneous move from the toddler, suggesting that she shares her mom's penchant for expensive designer gear (though more on that later).

Zara Tindall's life is full of haute couture and horses, soirees and sun-soaked vacations. She may never ascend the throne, but Tindall sure knows how to live like a queen.

