Inside The Lavish Life Of Zara Tindall
Despite her lofty status in the British social hierarchy, Zara Tindall is one royal family member who seems like a regular person. Known for her accent that is neither posh nor common, and at one point sounded distinctly estuary (think Mick Jagger or "This Is Spinal Tap"), Tindall certainly stands apart from her titled peers. "I've been very lucky," she told The Times in 2015. "My parents didn't give us titles, so we've been able to have a slightly more 'normal' upbringing. As soon as you've got a title, it's very difficult to shed it."
Despite her everywoman persona, Tindall, like her similarly earthy mom Princess Anne, lives an extremely lavish life, with those spending habits seemingly having passed through the generations. So, while there are undoubtedly royal traditions that may not survive the next generation, lavish spending likely won't be one of them. Infamously, Tindall's then 2-year-old daughter, Mia Tindall, made headlines in 2016 when she grabbed Queen Elizabeth II's £1,020 (around $1,300) handbag during a royal portrait. It was an entirely spontaneous move from the toddler, suggesting that she shares her mom's penchant for expensive designer gear (though more on that later).
Zara Tindall's life is full of haute couture and horses, soirees and sun-soaked vacations. She may never ascend the throne, but Tindall sure knows how to live like a queen.
Zara Tindall went to the same exclusive boarding school as King Charles III
Royal kids lead lavish lives and Zara Tindall was no exception. Tindall was educated at some of the most exclusive schools in the U.K., starting with Port Regis Prep school, which charges a whopping £11,800 (around $15,400) a term for boarding pupils and upwards of £7,000 (around $9,100) a term for day students.
Thereafter, she enrolled at Gordonstoun School, which has been dubbed the poshest school in Scotland. Boarding fees at Gordonstoun start at £16,585 a term for year 9 pupils (Tindall was 13 when she enrolled), which is equivalent to around $21,700. The institution boasts impressive royal alumni, including King Charles III and Prince Philip. Famously, the king loathed Gordonstoun and was bullied relentlessly by his peers. But Tindall met her match in the posh institution, relishing her time there. She is, however, the first to admit that she may not have actually learnt much at the exorbitantly priced school. "I loved school, I loved sport and being with my mates all the time," she told The Telegraph in 2018. "I don't know how much work I did. You do get homesick, but I had so much fun."
Zara Tindall's passion costs an absolute fortune
From a young age, Zara Tindall developed a love of horses. It's a passion she inherited from her mother, Princess Anne, whose father, Prince Philip, once remarked, "If it doesn't fart or doesn't eat hay, she isn't interested." But Tindall's equestrian passion doesn't come cheap.
Equestrianism is one of the most expensive sports in the world, so much so that Tindall once feared she couldn't participate in her hobby due to the costs it would incur. The cost of maintaining one horse for eventing is over $25,000; along with the other expenses associated with the sport, this escalated to over $500,000 a year. But thanks to her friend Jimmy Blackshaw, who secured her a sponsorship, she was able to pursue her passion and, in turn, earn money from it. "Once she had a sponsor, she was getting money to do a job," Blackshaw told The Guardian. "She had to do it properly — and by God, she did." For many years, she rode her favorite horse, Toytown, who was originally bought by a woman named Meryl Connaughton for £4,500 (around $5,900). Though the amount that Tindall paid for Toytown is subject to speculation, one can expect that she spent a similar amount, if not more.
Now that Tindall has gone part-time with equestrianism, the costs have lessened. But those lower expenses are still far from affordable. These days, Tindall's passion reportedly costs her £200,000 (around $263,000) a year.
Lucrative brand deals have seen Zara Tindall rake in millions
Who needs the sovereign grant when you can make millions from sponsorship deals? Zara Tindall was an influencer long before the advent of social media, securing multiple lucrative brand ambassadorships.
For many years, she was a brand ambassador for outdoor brand Musto, which reportedly saw her take home £500,000 (around $650,700). Though not the sort of glamorous partnership one might expect from a royal, Musto is a brand of which earthy Tindall has always been a fan. "My mother is massively into sailing so we always had Musto clothes and it went on from there really," she told The Telegraph in 2010. "I wouldn't say it's a career in fashion. The range is all day-to-day stuff that I'd put on and use myself." In 2006, she became a brand ambassador for Rolex and made over $130,000. Also that year, she was appointed a spokesperson for high-end car manufacturer Land Rover, a deal that sees her potentially taking home £200,000 (around $263,000) a year. She also earned over $100,000 a year as a Royal Bank of Scotland ambassador.
As Tindall's brand partnerships have seen her possibly raking in millions of dollars, critics have accused her of exploiting her regal status. However, as a non-working royal, she argued that such deals were necessary to fund her equestrianism. "Horses are expensive, and any help with that is brilliant," she told the Daily Mail. "I want to stand on my own two feet."
Zara and Mike Tindall's wedding cost more than most people's houses
Expensive weddings are just part of being a royal — and that extends to non-working royals like Zara Tindall. In 2011, she was set to wed rugby player Mike Tindall in what was initially expected to be a more low-key ceremony in comparison to the royal wedding of the year: Prince William and Princess Catherine's nuptials. However, the Tindalls' big day ended up costing a fortune.
Things got off to a lavish start, with Zara and Mike hosting a pre-wedding party on the Royal Yacht Britannia, where they were seen having a blast with royals including William and Catherine, Prince Harry, and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. Then, of course, there's the ceremony itself. The security alone cost taxpayers a whopping £400,000 (around $525,000). Meanwhile, Princess Anne leant her daughter her opulent Cartier tiara, which was previously owned by Queen Elizabeth II and is worth between £2-4 million (around $2.6-5.2 million).
She may be rich, but Zara Tindall's non-royal husband is loaded
Zara and Mike Tindall have a wholesome relationship, sharing cute PDA moments and generally coming across as relatable and affable. But though Zara is among those rare royals who married a commoner, she and her husband still enjoy a swanky lifestyle that's far from proletarian.
Mike was loaded long before he married into the royal family. As a rugby player for England, he was earning between £167,779 and £325,306 (around $220,000 to $426,500) a year. The latter salary is reserved for players with more than 50 international caps; seeing as Mike won 75 England caps, it's highly likely that his paycheck was at the higher end of the scale. Thereafter, he began a coaching career, earning £100,000 to £200,000 ($131,000 to $262,200) a year. Meanwhile, his brand deals with Domino's and Amazon have seen him earn hundreds of thousands of dollars. Accordingly, his net worth is reported to be an eye-watering £15.7 million (around $20.5 million). In fact, when he took part in reality series "I'm A Celebrity" in 2022, he was believed to be one of the richest contestants to ever appear on the show.
When Mike and Zara welcomed their first child, Mia Tindall, in 2014, they also managed to turn this into an opportunity to make money. The couple sold photos of the infant to Hello! magazine for a reported £40,000 (around $52,400).
Zara Tindall has lived in some elaborate homes
In the early days of their relationship, Zara and Mike Tindall lived in Hallery House, a four-story, seven bedroom home in Cheltenham. The couple bought the Grade II mansion for over $1 million back in 2009. Accordingly, they refurbished the opulent white property, which boasted a hot tub and its own cinema, raising its value in the process. In 2013, they sold it for an impressive £1.2million (around $1.5 million).
They then moved next door to the Gatcombe Park estate, where Zara's mother, Princess Anne, also resides. The couple bought Aston Farm, a seven-bedroom farmhouse set against 700 acres of land. Aston Farm is even more elaborate than the Tindalls' previous home, featuring a gym, a gun room, dedicated games space, cinema, and even a converted barn that has its own bar.
Speaking to Express, designer Sam Greig suggested that the property was an ode to opulence, despite Zara's status as a down-to-earth royal. "In any space, the dramatic hue, navy blue, plays a role of elegance, opulence, and sophistication," Greig said. "As the shade was originally worn by royal officers in the 1700s — hence the term 'navy' blue — it can also signify power and importance."
Zara Tindall has been on a number of extravagant vacations
When she's not riding horses, Zara Tindall is enjoying luxurious vacations with her husband, Mike Tindall. Chatting to The Telegraph in 2015, Mike revealed that he and his wife hoped to go on annual ski trips. "We both love skiing, and so far we've been to Chamonix and places in Switzerland but we're still trying to find our favorite spot," he said. Skiing excursion to Chamonix cost a minimum of around $650 per person.
The couple is particularly fond of vacationing in Australia, as it's where they first met. "It really suits us with the outdoor lifestyle and everything that comes with it," Zara told Hello! "What is not to love about being here? It feels busy but being by the beach and in the middle of summer is also relaxing." In 2022, they enjoyed a lavish trip down under, staying at the 5-star JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, with their hotel room featuring a king-sized bed and big screen TV.
In March 2024, the Tindalls headed off to Bahrain for the Grand Prix. They traveled by private jet along with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as well as controversial British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson and Madonna's son, Rocco Ritchie. Two months later, Zara jetted off yet again, this time to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix. While there, she was spotted living the high life on a luxury yacht while mingling with influencers.
Zara Tindall often wears expensive jewels
The royal family is renowned for their stunning jewelry. And while Zara Tindall is by no means a girly girl, she still knows a good-quality jewel when she sees it. When her husband, Mike Tindall, popped the question in December 2010, he did so with a ring so pricey that it would likely make some royals recoil. The ring is worth a whopping £140,000 (around $183,800), eclipsing the value of Meghan Markle and even Queen Camilla's engagement rings.
As a long-time brand ambassador for Rolex, Zara has also been spotted wearing watches by the swanky brand. While on vacation in Australia in 2023, she was spotted wearing the "Yacht-Master" Rolex, which comes with an eye-popping £41,000 price tag (approximately $53,800).
Elsewhere, she partnered with jewelry brand Calleija in 2015, with the collection featuring pieces that cost between £3,350 to £26,490 (approximately $3,400 to $34,700). In 2024, Zara was seen repping her own jewelry collab at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, wearing an 18 carat gold Calleija diamond ring. If this ring takes your fancy, be warned: it'll set you back over $10,000.
Zara Tindall has an incredibly luxurious car collection
Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, boast quite the impressive car collection. As brand ambassador for Land Rover, Zara has been known to drive a fair few vehicles by the luxury manufacturer. Land Rovers cost a small fortune, typically setting car enthusiasts back $100,000 to $200,000. In 2020, her love of the swanky car brand got her into hot water, as she was caught speeding in her Land Rover. She was banned from driving for six months, given four points on her license, and fined a total of £817 (around $1,076), though that's chump change for the loaded royal.
Speaking to The Telegraph in 2019, Mike explained that while he enjoys his Jaguars and Harley-Davidsons, Zara will always be a Land Rover girlie at heart. "Zara is usually dealing with the girls on the back seat of a Land Rover," he said. "I'm planning to take my HGV test so I can help out and drive her horse lorry, too."
When The Telegraph asked Zara about her vehicular preferences, she justified her penchant for luxury gas-guzzlers by confessing that being environmentally conscious wasn't at the top of her agenda. "Isn't that Charles' job?" she quipped. "But it's not in the city, it's a working car. And the horses are on organic food."
The Tindalls have a lucrative business empire
As a non-working royal, Zara Tindall is free to pursue as many business ventures as she wishes. Accordingly, she and Mike Tindall have amassed a staggering business empire. In 2019, Zara made headlines when it was revealed that she'd been making secret deals with Hong Kong-based tycoon Dr. Johnny Hon, owner of the Global Group. Though the royal's reps initially denied reports that she was being paid £100,000 (around $131,600) a year for a director role at Hon's firm, they eventually admitted that the claims were true once provided with documentation. Hon admitted to the Daily Mail that the attachment of royal names benefitted his businesses.
In 2020, Zara was appointed a director at Cheltenham Racecourse, where she supports the chairman and executives. "I'm sure we will benefit significantly from her breadth of experience and a perspective that will prove invaluable to the racecourse," Martin St Quinton, Chairman of the Cheltenham Racecourse Committee, told The Jockey Club. Zara and her husband are also ambassadors for racehorse auction house Magic Millions, a venture that sees them taking home £125,000 (about $164,500) a year.
In 2024, Zara and Mike expanded their empire when the latter took on a number of new projects, including a drinks business and a property management company. "Zara also has several projects that she works on both here and abroad ... It's very commendable of them [the Tindalls] really because they could just kick back and take handouts," a source told Express.
Zara Tindall wears some exorbitant designer brands
Zara Tindall was once known for having a fun approach to style that couldn't be more disparate from the aesthetic of her fellow royals. But in time, she began adopting more elegant and sophisticated attire. Subsequently, the royal has spent thousands on a high-end wardrobe, showcasing a gorgeous array of aristocratic outfits.
Though she sometimes wears clothing straight off a high-street rack, Zara usually favors designer brands such as Laura Green, Emilia Wickstead, and Zimmermann. Appearing at a Buckingham Palace garden party in 2024, for instance, she wore the "Isobel" dress by Laura Green, which costs £1,500 (around $1,900). Zara paired the fit-and-flare frock with a pair of "Rebecca" heels from Emmy London, railing for just shy of $600.
Attending Royal Ascot that year, she channeled Cinderella in a blue Rebecca Vallance gown and Sarah Cant hat. Now sold out, the dress originally retailed for $705, while Cant's hats usually cost a minimum of $1,000. Speaking to Express, Megan Watkins, a stylist at SilkFred, explained that finely crafted millinery is central to Tindall's signature style and a means of her showing off both her personality and equestrian passion, which is itself a status symbol. "Due to her love of all things equestrian, Zara often attends many horse races throughout the year, sporting interesting and carefully considered fascinators and headpieces ... Zara will often use headgear to show off her sense of style and add a point of interest to her outfit," said Watkins.
Zara Tindall loves throwing — and attending — posh soirees
When she's unwinding from her equestrian and business activities, Zara Tindall loves nothing more than a ritzy soiree. In 2005, she threw a lavish birthday party for Mike Tindall, with royals such as Prince William and Princess Anne in attendance. A decade later, Zara's love for glitzy late-night parties showed no signs of waning, as she and Mike were snapped celebrating the Six Nations rugby review dinner at Annabel's. Located in the posh Mayfair neighborhood of London, Annabel's is an elite private members' club that charges patrons almost $5,000 for annual membership, plus a joining fee of over $2,000. Suffice to say, only those at the highest echelons of the British social hierarchy are permitted into the exclusive establishment.
But that's not the only private members' club that Zara has been spotted frequenting. In 2016, she partied until 2:40 a.m. at Loulou's nightclub. Also located in Mayfair, membership for the club will set well-to-do Londoners back a minimum of $2,000 a year.
And before King Charles III's coronation in 2023, she partied the night away with her husband at London's swanky Arts Club, which charges members £2,800 (approximately $3,600) annually, along with an assessment fee of £2,000 (about $2,600). "You know, sometimes when you've got three children, it's not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together," Mike told "Good Morning Britain" (via the Daily Mail) of the fancy night out.