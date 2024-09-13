Bill & Giuliana Rancic's Son Duke Has An Ultra-Famous BFF: Justin Bieber

Bill and Giuliana Rancic are no strangers to the spotlight. The businessman and August & Leo owner, who met in 2004, had their meet-cute moment on-air when Giuliana interviewed Bill for "E! News" following his win on "The Apprentice" Season 1. Three years later, they tied the knot and officially cemented themselves as an "it" couple. That said, it's no surprise they have a Rolodex of celebrity pals. So, when they welcomed their son Duke in 2012, it was pretty clear that he'd gain access to the stars just the same. By age 1, he was already making headlines for hanging out with his parents' celebrity friends, like Joan Rivers. And now as he gets older, Duke is starting to form some important friendships with major A-listers, like singer-songwriter Justin Bieber.

Bill told Us Weekly in July 2024 that Duke has befriended the "Never Say Never" crooner, who has a house in Idaho near their property. While a parent might be wary about letting their child hang out with an international pop star who is more than twice his age, Bill couldn't approve more of his son's new friend. "[He's the] greatest guy ever. The nicest guy. So good with Duke," Bill shared.

Bieber, who became a father himself in August 2024, may just be the cool older brother Duke never had.