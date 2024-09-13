Bill & Giuliana Rancic's Son Duke Has An Ultra-Famous BFF: Justin Bieber
Bill and Giuliana Rancic are no strangers to the spotlight. The businessman and August & Leo owner, who met in 2004, had their meet-cute moment on-air when Giuliana interviewed Bill for "E! News" following his win on "The Apprentice" Season 1. Three years later, they tied the knot and officially cemented themselves as an "it" couple. That said, it's no surprise they have a Rolodex of celebrity pals. So, when they welcomed their son Duke in 2012, it was pretty clear that he'd gain access to the stars just the same. By age 1, he was already making headlines for hanging out with his parents' celebrity friends, like Joan Rivers. And now as he gets older, Duke is starting to form some important friendships with major A-listers, like singer-songwriter Justin Bieber.
Bill told Us Weekly in July 2024 that Duke has befriended the "Never Say Never" crooner, who has a house in Idaho near their property. While a parent might be wary about letting their child hang out with an international pop star who is more than twice his age, Bill couldn't approve more of his son's new friend. "[He's the] greatest guy ever. The nicest guy. So good with Duke," Bill shared.
Bieber, who became a father himself in August 2024, may just be the cool older brother Duke never had.
Duke is Bill and Giuliana Rancic's only child
When Bill and Giuliana Rancic began envisioning their family during their newlywed years, Giuliana told People in May 2024 that they guessed they'd have four kids. But, unfortunately, things didn't pan out the way they expected. After years of struggling to conceive on their own, the couple welcomed Duke to their family via surrogate. Leading up to his birth, Giuliana didn't shy away from publicly discussing infertility. The TV personality went through several failed rounds of IVF before receiving the shocking news that she had breast cancer at age 36 despite no family history of the disease. After having a double mastectomy, she has been cancer-free for more than a decade.
This harrowing experience made Bill and Giuliana appreciate their tight-knit family even more. The doting mom told the outlet about how the three of them gel so well together. "I mean we always say we're a small but mighty family and we are always together, the three of us. We have a lot of fun together," she said.
On Duke's 12th birthday, Bill and Giuliana further expressed their love for their son in a joint Instagram post. "Duke, your smile fills our hearts with a love that we didn't know existed before you. Every day, every year, every moment is better with you in it. You're our main guy forever and ever," the proud parents wrote in the caption.