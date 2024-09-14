The Strange Lie Toby Keith's Daughter Used To Tell People About Him

Country superstar Toby Keith died in February 2024 at age 62, two years after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. Rising to fame beginning in the '90s, Toby was best known for his hits, like "Should've Been a Cowboy," "How Do You Like Me Now?!" and "Red Solo Cup." A career well spent, Toby was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame posthumously just weeks after his death, having initially been selected while he was still alive.

While he had a lot to be proud of during his lifetime, one of Toby's three children, Krystal Keith, loved to joke about her father's profession, telling others he was a plumber. "I think I thought everybody's dad had a job like my dad ... he might as well have been a plumber," she told Fox News Digital in August 2024.

Most would eventually find out the truth, but even then, Krystal kept up the jig. She explained that she went as far as to tell people her plumber father was named Mark. Krystal did sometimes go off-script, though. "My second favorite thing was to say Garth Brooks, because they were already, like, they knew he was a singer," she said. "They were expecting Toby Keith, and I'd be like, 'My dad's Garth Brooks,'" she told the outlet. "I never wanted to give them what they expected."

