What Happens If Prince George Declines The Throne?

Despite all the lofty expectations, there's always the possibility that Prince George might refuse the honor of ruling Great Britain when the time comes. The royal could have his heart set on a different career that would be impossible to juggle with his duties. George might make himself ineligible to rule by converting to Catholicism or marrying a Catholic who refused to convert. According to the British constitution, a monarch must belong to the Church of England, and Roman Catholics are ineligible to rule. There could, sadly, be a health issue that would interfere with his ability to govern. Or even, though unlikely, George might simply decide that he just isn't cut out to reign (as Shakespeare famously wrote, "Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown").

Advertisement

What happens next would depend on George's family status at the time. If the prince had children, the crown would pass to the oldest one, unless George specifically chose another one of his offspring to take his place instead. If George were childless, then his sister, Princess Charlotte, would become queen, and her own eldest child would be the heir apparent. If she couldn't, or wouldn't, take the crown and assuming Charlotte was also childless, then their baby brother, Prince Louis, would get the job. But if — and this is a huge if — none of Prince William's children were able to ascend the throne and none of them had an heir, then the next in line would be none other than Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Naturally, one imagines William will be encouraging all of his children to become parents just to keep that possibility from happening.

Advertisement