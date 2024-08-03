The Names Prince George Could Be Called When He Becomes King
Unlike most other kids his age, Prince George knows exactly what his future holds. As the grandson of the King of England and the son of the heir apparent, George's life path was set out at birth. Sure, he could opt to do some time in the military or try his hand at a more average career for a while once he's out of college. But barring any drastic changes in the monarchy, George will most likely put other pursuits aside to take his turn on the throne once William, Prince of Wales, ends his own reign. There are already plenty of signs that King Charles III has a special bond with George as the current monarch begins teaching the future one what to expect. And who can forget the important role George played in the king's coronation?
The preteen was the picture of nobility as one of the pages carrying the long train of Charles's robe. Once George ascends the throne, he'll have some important decisions to make. Among them is which "regnal name," as it's known, he wants to use as ruler. For a couple of centuries, it's become common for royal children to be christened with one or more middle names, to give them an option when and if they take the throne. Though the final choice is up to the crown-holder, there are some considerations to keep in mind when selecting a kingly (or queenly) title.
George's great-grandfather used his middle name as king
Prince George has quite a few years to decide which of his three names he wants to use as king. George might well decide to make history by becoming the first King Alexander or King Louis in British history. But, sadly, he can't go totally rogue and dub himself King Max or King Lil G; the monarchy isn't that modern (yet). If he goes with his given name, George will be following current tradition. His great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, used her first name as monarch, and his grandfather, King Charles III, was coronated with his first name instead of his other options: Philip, Arthur, or George.
The last person to use a middle name as a regnal name was the late queen's father (seen above at his own coronation). Albert Arthur Frederick George was known as Prince Albert until his older brother, Edward VIII, abdicated the throne. But his great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, had previously declared her wish that no king share a name with her beloved husband, Albert.
Honoring Her Majesty's preference, the prince took his third middle name and was crowned King George VI. His great-great grandson may want to honor his namesake's memory by becoming George VII. It's probably safe to say one of George's options is off the table, though. Taking Louis as his regnal name would just create confusion and possibly even jealousy from his younger brother — and there's been quite enough sibling rivalry among the royals as of late!
George's siblings have plenty of different name options too
Of course, Prince George's father will eventually have to choose one of his own four names as a regnal name. It's widely believed that the Prince of Wales will be crowned King William V, especially since the beloved royal is so well known by now. His other three names are Philip, Arthur, and Louis, but Prince William is not likely to switch to any of those. As previously noted, Louis is already spoken for. We'd love to see a modern King Arthur, but William would just be setting himself up for Camelot jokes. And using Philip might be seen as an insult to the late Prince Philip who, as Queen Elizabeth II's consort, had no hope of ever reigning himself. If, heaven forbid, George either abdicates or dies with no heirs, his sister, Princess Charlotte, would become queen and face a similar choice.
She could keep her given name, making her the second Queen Charlotte and the first to reign (the other Charlotte was the wife and queen consort of King George III). Charlotte's middle names honor both of her grandmothers, Elizabeth and Diana. But those iconic women left big shoes to fill, and choosing one of their names would only invite unfavorable comparisons. As for little bro Louis? He's currently fourth in line to the throne, so in the unlikelier event that he ever ascends, Louis could choose either Louis, Arthur, or Charles.