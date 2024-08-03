The Names Prince George Could Be Called When He Becomes King

Unlike most other kids his age, Prince George knows exactly what his future holds. As the grandson of the King of England and the son of the heir apparent, George's life path was set out at birth. Sure, he could opt to do some time in the military or try his hand at a more average career for a while once he's out of college. But barring any drastic changes in the monarchy, George will most likely put other pursuits aside to take his turn on the throne once William, Prince of Wales, ends his own reign. There are already plenty of signs that King Charles III has a special bond with George as the current monarch begins teaching the future one what to expect. And who can forget the important role George played in the king's coronation?

The preteen was the picture of nobility as one of the pages carrying the long train of Charles's robe. Once George ascends the throne, he'll have some important decisions to make. Among them is which "regnal name," as it's known, he wants to use as ruler. For a couple of centuries, it's become common for royal children to be christened with one or more middle names, to give them an option when and if they take the throne. Though the final choice is up to the crown-holder, there are some considerations to keep in mind when selecting a kingly (or queenly) title.