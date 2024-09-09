Melania Trump Voices Uncharacteristic Support For Donald In New Book Snippet
The first video for Melania Trump's memoir may have given her husband the blink-and-you'll-miss-it treatment, but it seems the book does show some support for Donald Trump after all. As seen in a snippet posted to Melania's X (previously Twitter) profile, at least one passage from the former first lady's book has given Donald some very pointed support. Yes, we're surprised, too.
"The 2020 election results changed our lives forever. It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape. America is more divided today than ever before," the excerpt read out by Melania began. That alone would be more vocal than we've come to expect from Melania of late (after all, she notably didn't speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention). However, the former model went on to get even more pointed than that. "It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband," the excerpt concluded.
It's a marked change from Melania, whose absence from Donald's campaign trail previously led to major flags being raised — literally. In late 2023, someone commissioned The Sky Writers to fly a sign saying "Where's Melania?" over a football game in Ames, Iowa that Donald was attending. Back to Melania, though. Her self-titled memoir is the first clear sign we've had in months that the former first lady is backing her man.
Melania has spoken about disagreeing with Donald in the past
Melania Trump may have used "Melania" to speak about her husband's freedom of speech, but it does bear mentioning that she's spoken about not loving some of his freely-made speeches in the past. In fact, back in 2016, she told CNN that there were often times she disagreed with what he said and how he said it. "I don't agree with everything that he says, but you know, that is normal. I'm my own person," she said. Nevertheless, she pointed out that what he said and how he said it was his own problem. Though she clarified that she told Donald Trump when she disagreed with him, she explained, "He's an adult. He knows the consequences and so I let him be who he is." One might argue that people not wanting to hear Donald's takes on things is one of those consequences, but we digress.
Even if Melania has made it clear she disagrees with her husband from time to time, "Melania" is surely a sign to those who've questioned her support over the last few years. This is despite rumors that have hinted she's planning on ditching Donald.
It is worth noting that in 2023, reports emerged that Melania had re-negotiated her prenuptial agreement with Donald and that it likely meant she had been asked to take up a more prominent role in her husband's campaign. Perhaps "Melania" is her way of doing that, without actually hitting the trail. Either way, this is the most outspoken Melania has been in a long time.