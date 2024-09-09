Melania Trump Voices Uncharacteristic Support For Donald In New Book Snippet

The first video for Melania Trump's memoir may have given her husband the blink-and-you'll-miss-it treatment, but it seems the book does show some support for Donald Trump after all. As seen in a snippet posted to Melania's X (previously Twitter) profile, at least one passage from the former first lady's book has given Donald some very pointed support. Yes, we're surprised, too.

"The 2020 election results changed our lives forever. It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, safety, and even the geopolitical landscape. America is more divided today than ever before," the excerpt read out by Melania began. That alone would be more vocal than we've come to expect from Melania of late (after all, she notably didn't speak at the 2024 Republican National Convention). However, the former model went on to get even more pointed than that. "It has become increasingly apparent that there are significant challenges to free speech as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband," the excerpt concluded.

It's a marked change from Melania, whose absence from Donald's campaign trail previously led to major flags being raised — literally. In late 2023, someone commissioned The Sky Writers to fly a sign saying "Where's Melania?" over a football game in Ames, Iowa that Donald was attending. Back to Melania, though. Her self-titled memoir is the first clear sign we've had in months that the former first lady is backing her man.

