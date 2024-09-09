Malia Obama's Surprise Red Carpet Appearance Has Everyone Talking About One Thing

After graduating from Harvard, Malia Obama moved to Los Angeles. While her parents, former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, famously went into law — and for Barack, politics — after college, Malia has been forging her own career in Hollywood. As a part of her efforts, she has been making some appearances at film festivals this year, including at the Deauville American Film Festival in France. The 26-year-old walked the red carpet in a Vivienne Westwood outfit and was interviewed by French-language magazine Paris Match. In the interview, she said this type of event was all new to her, so she was "a little bit terrified, but mostly excited," via Instagram. People on social media were impressed, not just by her look (more on that later), but by her poise and speaking voice.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: "She's so classy and well-spoken," and another person noted, "Her voice is so soothing." Some compared her delivery style favorably to her dad Barack Obama's voice.

Then some marveled that this seemed to be one of the first times they'd ever heard Malia speak. It's true — while Malia and Sasha Obama grew up in the White House and were in the public eye since they were kids, they weren't really ever giving interviews.