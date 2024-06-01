False Rumors Everyone Believed About Kate Middleton And Prince William's Relationship

There have been conspiracy theories about the royal family all throughout history. Human nature inclines people to speculate and theorize when they don't have all the answers, and since the royal family often follows the "never complain, never explain" rule, the somewhat mysterious nature of their personal lives is fodder for rumors that, sometimes, spiral into royal PR disasters.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been at the center of a large number of rumors throughout their relationship — people have spread stories of affairs, break-ups, and more. Usually, the couple doesn't respond to such talk, likely because of the family motto. But that's not always the case. For instance, as the KateGate conspiracy theories had celebrities weighing in on her absence from the public eye in early 2024, the princess announced to the world that she was undergoing cancer treatments.

Although, many other rumors about the Prince and Princess of Wales haven't had any official comments from Kensington Palace, or the royals themselves, some of them seem to have officially been debunked as false based on other sources.

