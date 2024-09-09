Kimberly Guilfoyle Brings Her Photoshop Skills Out Of Retirement In Latest Airbrushed Carousel

Kimberly Guilfoyle is best known for her time as a Fox News reporter as well as her engagement to Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump. She is also known for her tendency to take Photoshopping her pics too far.

While Guilfoyle is usually quite active on social media, as of late, her Instagram account has taken a turn, as she went from posting photos of herself regularly to focusing almost solely on sharing political messaging. Amid split rumors with Don Jr., this behavior seemed like deflection to some. However, it appears that Guilfoyle is getting back to her roots. Her recent Instagram post doesn't just feature many photos of her, but it also shows that she hasn't gotten any better at Photoshopping.

On September 8, Guilfoyle posted a carousel of photos to Instagram. "Thank you, Florida GOP, for an incredible night at the Victory Dinner," she wrote in the caption, calling it "an honor to stand with so many patriots as we celebrated our shared conservative values and prepared for the victories that lie ahead!" All five of the photos Guilfoyle shared of the evening featured her, making it pretty clear that her airbrushed look in the photos didn't come from makeup alone.

