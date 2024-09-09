Kimberly Guilfoyle Brings Her Photoshop Skills Out Of Retirement In Latest Airbrushed Carousel
Kimberly Guilfoyle is best known for her time as a Fox News reporter as well as her engagement to Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump. She is also known for her tendency to take Photoshopping her pics too far.
While Guilfoyle is usually quite active on social media, as of late, her Instagram account has taken a turn, as she went from posting photos of herself regularly to focusing almost solely on sharing political messaging. Amid split rumors with Don Jr., this behavior seemed like deflection to some. However, it appears that Guilfoyle is getting back to her roots. Her recent Instagram post doesn't just feature many photos of her, but it also shows that she hasn't gotten any better at Photoshopping.
On September 8, Guilfoyle posted a carousel of photos to Instagram. "Thank you, Florida GOP, for an incredible night at the Victory Dinner," she wrote in the caption, calling it "an honor to stand with so many patriots as we celebrated our shared conservative values and prepared for the victories that lie ahead!" All five of the photos Guilfoyle shared of the evening featured her, making it pretty clear that her airbrushed look in the photos didn't come from makeup alone.
It's hard not to notice how different Guilfoyle looks on Instagram vs. reality
As Kimberly Guilfoyle is a public figure, it's more difficult for her to convince the world that she looks different than she actually does than it might be, say, for the average person who enjoys a bit of offline anonymity. While Guilfoyle may edit herself in most of the images she posts, her life in the spotlight means that real, unedited images of her are sure to turn up. Consequently, the editing on Guilfoyle's latest post doesn't just look over-the-top, but it also looks very different from how she does in photos of her that are shared by others.
On her post, Instagram notes that the comments were limited. This may be why the vast majority of the comment section complimented Guilfoyle's look in the photos, calling her "stunning" and "Beautiful 'Lady in Red.'"
However, some commenters did touch on the strangeness of her appearance, with one asking, "[what] happened to your face!" and others urging her to refrain from going overboard with plastic surgery. In reality, though, it is most likely the over-the-top editing that these Instagram users were noticing. If history is any indication, Guilfoyle isn't likely to stop editing her photos beyond recognition any time soon.