Whatever Happened To Mena Suvari?
The following article contains mentions of domestic violence, sexual assault, and drug use.
Mena Suvari was a name you couldn't escape back in the late '90s and early noughties. The young actor was everywhere, and while her fans were trying to recreate her "American Beauty" look or attempting to recreate her iconic hairstyle from "American Pie" back in the day, it's a slightly different story today. Although she never really disappeared, having taken just a couple years off throughout her nearly 30-year career, her lack of publicity and infrequent box office hits has had admirers wondering: Whatever happened to Mena Suvari?
Believe it or not, the actor has stayed busy since the peak of her career over two decades ago. During an interview with Hello! Online in February 2015, Suvari expressed that she still has to work hard to maintain her success, saying, "I feel very lucky that I get to do what I do and to have the opportunity to choose the things I want to be a part of. It's really important to me to be positive about it, but it does take work and effort, it's not like I sit back and things happen."
From the drama in her love life to a series of poorly received projects and ventures outside of her acting career, here is what Suvari has been up to.
Mena Suvari was an icon at the turn of the 21st century
Not only are "American Pie" and "American Beauty" cult classics (despite having some misogynistic moments that make us cringe today), but Mena Suvari has these flicks to thank for her meteoric rise to fame. In addition, she credited the latter film with helping her develop as an actor.
"Obviously I had some slight difficulty in taking my top off on camera," Suvari revealed during a conversation with The Harvard Crimson in September 1999. "But other than that, I found it so easy to identify with Angela that it was never hard to get inside her. I was really, really eager to play her because I've always had so many different sides to me. It made me feel even stronger as an actor." Her performance landed the actor a BAFTA nomination, but it was her portrayal of Heather in "American Pie" that skyrocketed her to icon status.
Suvari told "Good Morning America" in July 2021, "I didn't even really know what fame was, it wasn't something that I had ever wanted for myself." She was only 19 years old at the time and navigating Hollywood was difficult, but filming the coming-of-age sex comedy, gave her "a whole sense of purpose," as Suvari put it.
She separated from her first husband in 2005
Mena Suvari was just 21 years old in March 2000 when she married cinematographer Robert Brinkmann, who was 16 years her senior. Not to say that an age gap determines the sustainability of a relationship (just look at George and Amal Clooney), but this couple wasn't meant to last. Suvari and Brinkmann seemed like a great couple at first. Having met on the set of "Sugar & Spice," the two were clearly head over heels.
Back in November 2003, the Independent asked Suvari if anyone had warned her about getting married young. She replied, "They didn't really warn me and they weren't concerned — they were more negative. It's understandable to a certain degree but they don't know me and they don't know my relationship, so that's not right. But I don't want to care what anyone else thinks." However, the Hollywood couple split up less than two years later, and their divorce was finalized in May 2005.
Mena Suvari starred in several indie films in the noughties
Following her incredible early success, Mena Suvari's career took a different path when she starred in several indie projects. Rather than playing the high school cheerleader or innocent choir girl, she took on drastically different roles, including an addict in "Spun," which premiered in 2003. In speaking with the Independent, Suvari spoke about how this project was a change of pace from what she was used to. "It was great. Usually when you're doing a film you go to the make-up trailer to look better and this was the opposite. I was in pajamas all day, running around in my slippers. I felt really comfortable," she said.
Over the next several years, indie films seemed to become Suvari's passion. She worked on many more, including "Caffeine" alongside Katherine Heigl, 2006's "The Dog Problem," and "Stuck," a dark comedy based on the true story of a woman who commits a hit-and-run.
Suvari spoke with Collider in May 2008 about how she came to join the film, explaining, "I was reading this script [and] ... I felt like my jaw literally hit the floor so many times. I was shocked. I couldn't believe that somebody would be in a situation like this and it just seemed to get worse and worse and worse. I guess that really appealed to me. It was very interesting. And I ran into [my agent's] office afterwards saying that I had to do this."
She delved into fashion
In September 2007, Mena Suvari proved her skills as much more than just a talented actor when she launched her own line of silk scarves at Bloomingdales called ECHO. While there are plenty of brands that aren't worth your money, the "American Pie" star made it known that hers was quite the opposite, as she told People at the time, "I've always been into fashion and I wanted to design something to give to charity."
Suvari had previously worked with the National Resources Defense Council and again partnered with the non-profit environmental advocacy group to launch the clothing line, establishing herself in the fashion industry. The actor explained to the outlet during the launch that she had been inspired by the blooming cherry trees while working in Vancouver, and utilized this imagery when designing her scarves to give them a nature theme.
Mena Suvari got married again in 2010, but it didn't last
Sometimes you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince. Unfortunately, Mena Suvari still hadn't found her perfect match when she married concert promoter Simone Sestito. The couple began dating in 2007 after meeting at the Toronto Film Festival, and they tied the knot a few years later. After just 16 months of marriage, Suvari and Sestito called it quits, citing irreconcilable differences.
In speaking to Boston Common magazine in February 2012, the actor seemed relieved to be out of her marriage. "It's taken years to get to know myself. I had never really taken time to cultivate who I was. I've felt drained by it. But I feel like I'm really, finally, content at this point in my life." she remarked (via Daily Mail).
Suvari later revealed that her ex had used her for her money and was physically abusive in their relationship. Sestito denied the allegations, telling the Los Angeles Times in a statement, "It's very sad and disheartening that Mena would have to make up lies about me to try and sell her story; it's a disservice both to herself and real victims of abuse."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Many of her projects weren't as successful in the 2010s
Despite the fact that Mena Suvari's breakout role was in the Oscar-winning film of the year in 2000, she hasn't always been known to select successful projects. In fact, the actor's notable dip in popularity could be attributed to a series of poorly received movies she starred in throughout the 2010s, including 2012's rom-com "You May Not Kiss the Bride" (which has an abysmal 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), the Lifetime movie "Stalkers," a horror movie called "Don't Blink," and 2015's "The Opposite Sex."
Despite the rotten reviews, Suvari still puts effort into these roles, as she told Ms. In the Biz in May 2013. "It's hard for me to pick out a favorite project that I've worked on because they are always so dear to me and I pour my heart and soul into everything I do, but I would have to say that recently I took on a film with Lifetime Network called 'Stalkers' that challenged me in a whole different way. I did a lot of research for the role of Ivy, who ends up stalking another woman, and it taught me a lot about the extent to which someone's mind and obsessions can really go."
She reprised her American Pie role
When you think of classic '90s teen flicks, "American Pie" is probably one of the first that comes to mind. It was a box office success, as were its three sequels. Over the years, Mena Suvari has returned to the screen to reprise her role, appearing in "American Pie 2" in 2001; however, along with a handful of other core cast members, she was notably absent from 2003's "American Wedding" due to storyline constraints. Suvari did return as Heather, though, in the fourth installment, "American Reunion," in 2012.
"When I heard about this idea and then went to Universal for our table read for 'American Reunion,' even if we haven't seen each other over the years, in five or 10 minutes, everybody is right back on the same page and it's like no time has passed, but then it has and it's been so many years. ... It feels like no time has passed at all," she told Collider at the time.
Mena Suvari made a move to Hallmark
In a maneuver that could've typecast Mena Suvari as a TV movie actor for many years to come, the "American Beauty" icon signed on to do a Hallmark Christmas film. She starred in 2016's "I'll Be Home for Christmas," and it turned out to be one of the best decisions she could've made, as she met the set director who would later become her husband. When it comes to Hallmark Channel stars and their partners, it's not uncommon to work with the network again and again, but it's Suvari's only Hallmark project, as of this writing.
That doesn't mean the actor didn't love working on the movie, and she even got to work with the legendary James Brolin, who starred in and directed the flick. In speaking on Hallmark's "Home and Family" talk show in November 2016, Suvari recounted, "He's very charming. ... I didn't meet [Barbra Streisand] but I said hi to her on the phone. ... James was just taking a quick phone call, and he's like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, it's my wife.' Well, I did the math right away, I was like, 'That's Barbra Streisand!'"
She went vegan in 2017
On top of continuing her long standing film and television career, Mena Suvari also became an advocate for living a vegan lifestyle after watching a documentary that changed her perspective in 2017. While speaking with Stylish in May 2018, the star revealed that she'd changed much more than just her diet and was now using cruelty-free products, as well as sporting a vegan wardrobe.
"I've been vegan for almost 10 months now and I went completely cruelty-free in my life even with my beauty products and my whole wardrobe. I feel really good making the personal changes that I did. ... You're doing a good thing for the environment, you're doing a good thing for animals and you're saving a lot of money. I love being able to feel good in what I'm wearing!" she explained (via Us Weekly). Suvari has continued this lifestyle, as revealed in a 2021 interview with PETA.
Mena Suvari got married for a third time
Some of us are just unlucky in love and it takes time to find the right match. Although it took Mena Suvari a couple of divorces and many years, she seems to have finally found her Prince Charming in Michael Hope, who worked in the art department on the set of her 2016 Hallmark Christmas movie. After dating for a couple years, the two had a private wedding ceremony in the fall of 2018 and have been all smiles ever since.
Some time afterwards, Suvari spilled the news of her quiet wedding to Us Weekly, enthusing, "It's great. I'm really happy. We're happy. Third time's a charm!" She later gushed about how stunning the ceremony was, adding, "After all these years, sort of having ups and downs, it's very nice just being settled, especially at this point in my life."
She had a baby in 2021
Mena Suvari's life turned upside down after she and Michael Hope welcomed their son Christopher to the world in April 2021. While the "American Beauty" star was of course overjoyed to have her first child, she also struggling to navigate postpartum depression, which she spoke about on Rachel Bilson's podcast "Broad Ideas" in November 2022. "I remember sitting on our balcony freaking out, saying, 'I have to get out of the house. I have to get out of the house,'" Suvari explained. However, she went on to explain that, at the same time, she felt like she couldn't leave her little one. In time, she decided to seek treatment.
Prior to having Christopher, the actor actually wasn't sure if she would ever become a mother, as she told The Boca Raton Observer in July 2024. "I got to a place where I said, 'If this happens, [that is] absolutely wonderful, and if it's not meant for me, then I'll figure that out.' Once I got to that place, that's when our son came into our lives. ... I feel really, really grateful," Suvari said.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
She released a tell-all memoir in 2021
Mena Suvari had been in the spotlight for the better part of 20 years when she released her tell-all memoir, "The Great Peace," in 2021. During an interview with Elle around this time, the actor explained how writing her memoir came about, saying, "I felt like I needed to express myself — I needed to get things out."
The stories Suvari told in her memoir shocked her fans, as they realized the Hollywood starlet had endured some truly traumatic experiences throughout her life. From sexual abuse to domestic violence, and what she described as an "eerie" encounter with Kevin Spacey, it was all documented in "The Great Peace." Suvari even recounted how she'd relied on drugs while in high school. "I took drugs to numb myself from the pain. Alcohol. Pot. Coke. Crystal meth. Acid. Ecstasy. Mushrooms. Mescaline. It was my way of detaching from the hell of my existence — and surviving," she wrote.
"I have found freedom in talking about these things, and I love having conversations about it. ... I feel better that way, and I feel happy being transparent. It's my ode to the universe before I die," Suvari added during her conversation with Elle.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
She opened up about having her breast implants removed
In Mena Suvari's memoir "The Great Peace," she spoke about getting breast augmentation a few years after starring in "American Beauty." In July 2021, she told People, "I didn't want anyone to know that I had done it." After enduring so much trauma in her life, Suvari had been looking for validation, and this seemed like an easy fix at the time. "So I get surgery. I'm proportioned. Life's good. Everything will be better," she added.
Later in life, though, Suvari realized that didn't need her implants anymore. She continued, saying, "I would catch myself so many times realizing, 'I have these bags in my chest.' ... I had gone to this extent, to such extremes, looking for this identity." Before she became pregnant with her son, Suvari consulted a doctor and had her implants taken out in order to regain her sense of self. "I just felt like I got to this place in my life where I was like, I'm ready to just be me," the actor concluded.
Mena Suvari's career has had a resurgence in recent years
While it would be hard to replicate the success she experienced early on in her career, Mena Suvari might be coming close. 2024 saw the actor star in a couple of movies, but she gained most of her notoriety for her work on the sci-fi thriller series "RZR," for which she earned an Emmy nomination.
In speaking with Digital Journal in July, Suvari remarked, "Our project was not a very big project, so any notice it got was special. ... When this project came to me, I was so excited and I was so blown away by it. It was so real and tangible. To be filming in Los Angeles was so fun. ... It was weirdly exciting to me. I am really grateful for this journey and the people that have thought of me because I've learned through them."
It seems like Suvari's career is having a resurgence, as she also has a long list of upcoming projects that have been announced. From the sci-fi action flick "The Dresden Sun," which will also star Christina Ricci, to the romantic movie "FATE," which will star Andrew McCarthy and Faye Dunaway, Suvari's fans have a lot to look forward to.