The following article contains mentions of domestic violence, sexual assault, and drug use.

Mena Suvari was a name you couldn't escape back in the late '90s and early noughties. The young actor was everywhere, and while her fans were trying to recreate her "American Beauty" look or attempting to recreate her iconic hairstyle from "American Pie" back in the day, it's a slightly different story today. Although she never really disappeared, having taken just a couple years off throughout her nearly 30-year career, her lack of publicity and infrequent box office hits has had admirers wondering: Whatever happened to Mena Suvari?

Believe it or not, the actor has stayed busy since the peak of her career over two decades ago. During an interview with Hello! Online in February 2015, Suvari expressed that she still has to work hard to maintain her success, saying, "I feel very lucky that I get to do what I do and to have the opportunity to choose the things I want to be a part of. It's really important to me to be positive about it, but it does take work and effort, it's not like I sit back and things happen."

From the drama in her love life to a series of poorly received projects and ventures outside of her acting career, here is what Suvari has been up to.