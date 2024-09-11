As the child of pop superstar Madonna and her filmmaker ex-husband Guy Ritchie, Rocco Ritchie has been a household name before he made a name for himself. As a youngster, Rocco was stuck in the middle of his feuding parents — and in turn made headlines for his very public indiscretions. It's not easy being the offspring of Her Madgesty, but Rocco is intent on forging his own path in life.

With the nepo baby debate dominating pop culture discourse, Rocco wants to break free from the constraints of his famous parentage and surname. "I think people always judge you for whatever you are," he told ARTnews in 2024. "Obviously, that means being labeled as such as, which in a way is kind of their problem and not mine. And it's up to me to focus on doing the work, and committing to my passion ... I think that if I'm serious about what I do over time, the work will speak for itself."

Having been thrust into the spotlight at such a young age, Rocco now opts to lead a more private and low-key existence. However, he's been keeping super busy with passion projects, maintaining a swanky lifestyle, and a new special someone to boot. Let's take a look at what life is like for Madonna's son Rocco Ritchie today.

