Tragic Details About Madonna's Son Rocco Ritchie

It should come as no surprise that Rocco Ritchie, son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, is a talented and creative artist. The young man spent years both studying and perfecting his craft, and has developed a unique painting style that has taken the art world by storm. "I was fortunate enough to know what I wanted to do at a young age and once I had settled into art school, it kick-started my work," Rocco told Vogue Hong Kong. The artist has since then taken part in a number of exhibitions, including one which he held in the Miami Design District in April of 2024.

Rocco's work has earned many fans of the years, but arguably his biggest supporter is his pop superstar mother. "The long and winding road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises," she wrote on Instagram on his 24th birthday in 2024. "But through it all — your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that held us together. Thank God for Art."

While his life might sound charmed on paper, things haven't always been easy for Madonna's son. Rocco's faced legal troubles, weathered a lot of family drama, and been subjected to the harsh gaze of the public eye.