Inside The Rumor Prince William Ignited A Feud Between Meghan Markle And Taylor Swift
William, Prince of Wales, might be responsible for making things worse between Meghan Markle and pop superstar Taylor Swift after he shared a snap of the latter taking a selfie with him and his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on Instagram. The four were all smiles in the snap and the future British king thanked the "Shake It Off" singer for the "great evening." The group selfie was taken backstage during Swift's The Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium on William's birthday.
However, Meghan was reportedly not thrilled because the viral photo was captured after Swift turned down an invitation to appear in her now-defunct "Archetypes" podcast. The former "Suits" star penned a personal invitation for Swift to appear on her Spotify podcast. However, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker rejected the offer through a representative, according to The Wall Street Journal. William sharing the snap supposedly made the Duchess of Sussex feel he was undermining them. "It's certainly rubbing salt into the wound," an insider told Closer.
Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly losing grip on their celebrity pals. The source claimed the Sussexes were unlikely to reconcile with Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney had already deserted them, and Elton John had no time for them. Thus, Swift's closeness with William is a huge issue for them, especially considering how famous the singer is and the couple's efforts to be associated with the Grammy award-winner.
Prince William has history with Taylor Swift
William, Prince of Wales, and Taylor Swift have seemingly been friends for more than a decade. The pair had a history before they posed for a selfie on the royal's birthday. In 2013, William and Swift joined Jon Bon Jovi onstage at a Centrepoint charity event and sang "Livin' On a Prayer." Bon Jovi spoke about the viral moment and said Swift was the instigator. "It was all her," Bon Jovi told the Independent. "She literally grabbed him by the arm and ran up on stage and they both knew the words and sang along."
Happy Birthday Prince William: Part One 🎶🎸🎤
The moment The Prince of Wales and Taylor Swift joined Bon Jovi on stage to sing 'Living On A Prayer" at a @centrepointuk charity fundraiser 🧡#HappyBirthdayPrinceWilliam #PrinceWilliam #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/EhavPIX4ya
— The British Prince II (@freedom_007__) June 21, 2024
The "Blank Space" singer also posted a snap with the heir apparent Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and shared it on X and Instagram. Swift's caption seemingly spoke volumes about their friendship. "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start," the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote and added U.S. and U.K. flag emojis, along with handshake emoji. William appreciated Swift's effort and shared it on his official accounts.
Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/VlD6V0PiEL
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 22, 2024
William also seemingly honored Swift because Buckingham Palace's military band performed a rendition of "Shake It Off" during the changing of guards, as shared via this video on X. The royal prince was spotted dancing to the same song during Swift's concert that night. Although Swift didn't say anything amid the ongoing feud between William and Prince Harry, her sighting with William prompted many to speculate she's "Team Wales," per the Daily Mail.