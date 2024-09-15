Inside The Rumor Prince William Ignited A Feud Between Meghan Markle And Taylor Swift

William, Prince of Wales, might be responsible for making things worse between Meghan Markle and pop superstar Taylor Swift after he shared a snap of the latter taking a selfie with him and his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on Instagram. The four were all smiles in the snap and the future British king thanked the "Shake It Off" singer for the "great evening." The group selfie was taken backstage during Swift's The Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium on William's birthday.

Advertisement

However, Meghan was reportedly not thrilled because the viral photo was captured after Swift turned down an invitation to appear in her now-defunct "Archetypes" podcast. The former "Suits" star penned a personal invitation for Swift to appear on her Spotify podcast. However, the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker rejected the offer through a representative, according to The Wall Street Journal. William sharing the snap supposedly made the Duchess of Sussex feel he was undermining them. "It's certainly rubbing salt into the wound," an insider told Closer.

Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly losing grip on their celebrity pals. The source claimed the Sussexes were unlikely to reconcile with Victoria and David Beckham, George and Amal Clooney had already deserted them, and Elton John had no time for them. Thus, Swift's closeness with William is a huge issue for them, especially considering how famous the singer is and the couple's efforts to be associated with the Grammy award-winner.

Advertisement