Do Meghan Markle & Taylor Swift Have A Relationship? Here's What We Know
Back in the 2010s, Taylor Swift debuted her iconic, girls-only squad on the streets of New York City and Los Angeles at high-profile events. The exclusive girl group saw Swift associating with fellow It-girls like Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Though it's evolved and changed over the years, with Taylor's squad looking quite different today, the exclusive clique seemingly still holds appeal to royal defector Meghan Markle.
"Meghan is desperate to be Taylor's friend," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GBN in February 2024. Meghan and Prince Harry have experienced serious highs and lows since departing from the royal family in 2020, but there are several signs that the royal couple have been staging a "Team Sussex" comeback. As it turns out, a friendship with Taylor Swift might just be part of Markle's vision for her future.
"I think she wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise," Schofield added. "Taylor went from villain to hero and I'm sure Meghan is looking at that transition and thinking, 'How can I do something similar?'" The royal expert also mentioned that Markle ensured the media took note of her attendance at an Eras tour concert back in August 2023, but this isn't the only time that Markle has made an effort with the pop star.
Meghan Markle invited Taylor Swift to appear on her Spotify podcast
In August 2022, Meghan Markle launched the podcast "Archetypes" in partnership with Spotify. The series discussed women's issues, with Markle honing in on specific labels or topics in each episode. While the duchess had fruitful conversations with celebrity guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, she also extended an invite to Taylor Swift.
Kinsey Schofield told GBN that Markle penned "a handwritten letter" to the popstar, but The Wall Street Journal reported that the invitation was declined by a representative. Hopes of an eventual Swift appearance were further dashed when Meghan and Spotify parted ways after a single season of "Archetypes." However, Markle's podcasting days aren't over yet, as the former "Suits" actor has since signed a deal with the female-led media company Lemonada Media.
In addition to relaunching "Archetypes" on all streaming platforms, Lemonada and Markle have promised that a new, original audio show is in the works. Few details are known about the new endeavor, but it will be interesting to see if Meghan will finally land her special Swift appearance.
Taylor Swift has had royal run-ins in the past
Though she wasn't able to connect with Taylor Swift through her podcast, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry actually shared an unexpected connection with the music legend. Back in September 2021, the Daily Mail reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were protected by Swift's bodyguards during a New York City trip. Specifically, a middle-aged man named Jimmy, who's reported to be the pop singer's head of security, was spotted alongside the royal couple.
It's unclear if Swift loaned out her security for the weekend or if the couple simply hired bodyguards from the same company. Either way, the duo will have at least one thing to talk about if Markle ever gets the chance to befriend Swift. Otherwise, the Los Angeles native shouldn't take Swift's rejection too personally, as it's apparently not the only time that the "Cruel Summer" singer has refused royalty.
Omid Scobie, a royal author, wrote in his book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" that Swift declined an invitation to perform at King Charles III's coronation ceremony. Though it's an unusual detail about Charles' royal crowning, the rejection is likely due to scheduling conflicts, as Swift was performing an Eras Tour concert in Nashville on the same day as the coronation.