Do Meghan Markle & Taylor Swift Have A Relationship? Here's What We Know

Back in the 2010s, Taylor Swift debuted her iconic, girls-only squad on the streets of New York City and Los Angeles at high-profile events. The exclusive girl group saw Swift associating with fellow It-girls like Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Though it's evolved and changed over the years, with Taylor's squad looking quite different today, the exclusive clique seemingly still holds appeal to royal defector Meghan Markle.

"Meghan is desperate to be Taylor's friend," royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GBN in February 2024. Meghan and Prince Harry have experienced serious highs and lows since departing from the royal family in 2020, but there are several signs that the royal couple have been staging a "Team Sussex" comeback. As it turns out, a friendship with Taylor Swift might just be part of Markle's vision for her future.

"I think she wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise," Schofield added. "Taylor went from villain to hero and I'm sure Meghan is looking at that transition and thinking, 'How can I do something similar?'" The royal expert also mentioned that Markle ensured the media took note of her attendance at an Eras tour concert back in August 2023, but this isn't the only time that Markle has made an effort with the pop star.

