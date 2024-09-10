Rachel Zoe's Split From Husband Rodger Berman After 33 Years Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman started dating in 1991 shortly after they met at George Washington University when she was 19 and he was 22. The happy couple tied the knot in 1998 and went on to welcome their son Skyler in 2011, followed by his younger brother Kaius in 2013. Over the course of their 26-year marriage, Zoe and Berman have worked together on several endeavors including co-founding and co-running the fashion empire Rachel Zoe Inc. and launching the iHeartMedia podcast "Works for Us."

In 2021, the couple shared the secret to their lasting partnership with People. "The idea is that you're dependent, but you're independent; there's the life you share, and there's the life that's yours," Zoe explained. "That really takes the pressure off of the other, because if you're solely dependent on the other for your happiness and your purpose, that can't really work." For his part, Berman emphasized the importance of supporting each other wholeheartedly, noting, "Ultimately, your happiness is the other person being happy, right?"

Prior to their divorce announcement, speculations about the couple's marriage surfaced online after fans noticed that Berman had not appeared in any recent posts of Zoe's on social media. Her last photo with Berman was in June 2024 when she celebrated her husband in honor of Father's Day. "One of the best to ever do it," Zoe gushed on X. "Our boys are the luckiest and we are so grateful for you." The duo was last seen in public at the launch of Mrs. Alice x HVN collection in Beverly Hills along with their two boys in March 2024.

