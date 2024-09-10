Rachel Zoe's Split From Husband Rodger Berman After 33 Years Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Celebrity breakup season is in full swing. Fresh off the news that Leah Remini is divorcing her husband Angelo Pagán after 21 years, which followed her BFF Jennifer Lopez's own not-so-shocking filing (which seemed to crystallize that Bennifer was phony for longer than we suspected), one of the most iconic couples in fashion history is also sadly over. Fans have been wondering for a while now what happened to Rachel Zoe but this latest revelation is hardly the news we've been hoping for as the stylist and her longtime partner Rodger Berman announced on September 9, 2024 that they have called it quits.
The couple shared the shocking news in a joint statement on Zoe's Instagram page: "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage." They added, "We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together." The duo also stressed that their primary focus remains on their sons Skyler and Kaius, whom they will continue to coparent alongside managing their shared businesses as normal. The statement ended with the following request: "We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter."
Notably, Zoe and Berman's relationship was well-documented on Bravo's hit reality show "The Rachel Zoe Project." Over on Reddit, users expressed their disappointment with one admitting, "I'm not going to lie. This really bums me out." Another sympathized with the former couple: "I feel so sad for them. I always thought they would be forever. They were always so in love. They were goals." On X, formerly known as Twitter, many also shared their reactions to the heartbreaking news, with one writing, "I'm literally shaking."
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman go back a long way
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman started dating in 1991 shortly after they met at George Washington University when she was 19 and he was 22. The happy couple tied the knot in 1998 and went on to welcome their son Skyler in 2011, followed by his younger brother Kaius in 2013. Over the course of their 26-year marriage, Zoe and Berman have worked together on several endeavors including co-founding and co-running the fashion empire Rachel Zoe Inc. and launching the iHeartMedia podcast "Works for Us."
In 2021, the couple shared the secret to their lasting partnership with People. "The idea is that you're dependent, but you're independent; there's the life you share, and there's the life that's yours," Zoe explained. "That really takes the pressure off of the other, because if you're solely dependent on the other for your happiness and your purpose, that can't really work." For his part, Berman emphasized the importance of supporting each other wholeheartedly, noting, "Ultimately, your happiness is the other person being happy, right?"
Prior to their divorce announcement, speculations about the couple's marriage surfaced online after fans noticed that Berman had not appeared in any recent posts of Zoe's on social media. Her last photo with Berman was in June 2024 when she celebrated her husband in honor of Father's Day. "One of the best to ever do it," Zoe gushed on X. "Our boys are the luckiest and we are so grateful for you." The duo was last seen in public at the launch of Mrs. Alice x HVN collection in Beverly Hills along with their two boys in March 2024.