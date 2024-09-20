Get To Know Jenny McCarthy's Son, Evan
Model-turned-actor and bestselling author Jenny McCarthy takes great pride in her role as a mom. In May 2002, she welcomed her son Evan Joseph Asher with her then-husband, director John Asher, from whom she subsequently split in 2005. Currently, McCarthy is married to New Kids on the Block founding member Donnie Wahlberg, who has become a doting father figure to Evan over the years. When he was just three years old, Evan was diagnosed with autism after suffering seizures which doctors initially believed were related to epilepsy. "I was, what you can image, what one goes through," McCarthy recalled on the "Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa" podcast of learning the news. Devastated was an understatement, with the former Playmate admitting, "It was the end of my life."
But giving up simply wasn't an option. The former model, who famously dated Jim Carrey in the 2000s, shared how she was able to make significant improvements in her son's condition with the help of research, diet, and therapy. Although, as McCarthy stressed in a Q&A published on Oprah.com, "I am not a doctor. [...] This is just what I did for my son and every child is different." These days, the "Scream 3" star is a proud mother as her son continues to thrive and forge his own path in life. As of 2024, Evan has finished college and is now exploring a diverse career in entertainment with his parents' full encouragement and support. "He is the kindest, sweetest, most loving human being on this planet," McCarthy gushed to People, adding, "I'm excited for what the future holds for him."
Evan is an emerging director, writer, and musical artist
Evan Joseph Asher is clearly following in his famous parents' footsteps with the talented youngster's passion and talent for the arts. As noted in his Instagram bio, Evan is an emerging director, writer, and content creator based in Los Angeles, California. He's also a gaming enthusiast — and even worked as a production assistant on "The Masked Singer" alongside his mom, Jenny McCarthy, in 2023. During an appearance on "Today" the co-host revealed her son's excitement about working behind the camera. "He is on cloud nine," McCarthy confirmed. "He's done four days and he's like I'm gonna buy a house in Pacific Palisades with the money.' I'm like, 'I hope you know what a P.A. makes.'" On set, Evan was a total hit. "He is such a people person," the proud mom continued. "They all fell in love with him. Everyone was, like, 'He's the sweetest.'"
Moreover, Evan is also a recording artist. In 2023, he released his first official single, "It Doesn't Matter," with an accompanying music video that was directed and filmed by his dad, John Asher. Keeping it in the family, the track was composed by Evan and his stepfather Donnie Wahlberg and his own brother Elijah Wahlberg, of the indie rock band Pink Laces. It was inspired by his celebrity crush, Selena Gomez, whom Evan credits as a role model and a major source of inspiration. As he told People while promoting his new music, "I wrote this song to let her know how much I appreciate her, and I wish her all the love and happiness in the world because she deserves it."