HGTV's Chelsea DeBoer Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics After Rumored Plastic Surgery
HGTV star, and MTV alum, Chelsea DeBoer has notably confirmed that she's had cosmetic procedures done before. In an Instagram Story she shared in November 2022, Chelsea said she was getting some Botox and lip fillers, per The U.S. Sun. She even took her Instagram followers along for the ride, sharing a video from the appointment. However, Chelsea's fans did a double take thanks to her new look regardless. The working mom was originally on TV all the way back in 2009 for "16 and Pregnant" and from 2011 to 2019 on spinoff "Teen Mom 2," so fans who have been there since the beginning have noticed some major changes to her appearance in that time.
For instance, in a photograph Chelsea shared to Instagram in August 2012, there was a visible difference to some of her facial features. The "Down Home Fab" star's lips were less prominent, and her chin seemed to jut out more than it does in later photos — like in a picture she shared in January 2024 with her husband and frequent co-star, Cole DeBoer, for instance. The List spoke with an expert to discuss Chelsea's changing look, including delving into some potential plastic or cosmetic surgery procedures she might have had beyond what the former MTV star has publicly acknowledged. Suffice it to say, it's unlikely Chelsea's face is aging entirely naturally.
A plastic surgeon weighed in on her possible treatments
Dr. Michael Niccole is a board certified plastic surgeon of CosmetiCare in Newport Beach, California. After comparing pictures of Chelsea DeBoer from 2012 to photos of her from the 2020s, Niccole opined, "Based on her appearance, it's likely that she has undergone several cosmetic procedures to achieve her look. These could include lip fillers or fat injections to enhance her lips and possibly blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery) to refine her eye area."
DeBoer has been seen makeup-free in certain photos shared on social media, but she usually wears a decent amount. Thus, Niccole felt that DeBoer's makeup could also change her physical appearance somewhat. "The makeup likely enhances her lips and contours her face, complementing the effects of the cosmetic treatments," he explained (not every makeup or hair look is a hit, and The List compiled some of DeBoer's biggest beauty fails).
However, if DeBoer has done all the treatments Niccole reckons she has, the cost could be significant. "The estimated cost of these procedures could be around $10,000 for the eyelid surgery, with additional expenses for skincare and fillers possibly amounting to a couple of thousand dollars more," the expert detailed. Elsewhere, another plastic surgeon shared their perspective on DeBoer's hypothetical plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments.
Has HGTV star Chelsea DeBoer gotten some chin filler, too?
Speaking to The U.S. Sun in June 2023 about Chelsea DeBoer's drastically different appearance in recent years, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich stated, "The main cosmetic work she has done is her lips and chin." The lip filler was actually confirmed by the "Teen Mom 2" alum, but it doesn't seem like she's copped to any filler in her chin at the time of writing. Westreich is pretty convinced though, mentioning how the cleft in DeBoer's chin is practically nonexistent after being considerably more prominent in earlier photos.
In a product pic shared on Instagram by her brand, Aubree Says, in May 2024, the reality star's chin dimple isn't that noticeable. Comparatively, another selfie from 2012, posted to her own Instagram page, displays the difference. Westreich also pointed out that weight loss could have sparked her potential use of chin filler, remarking, "She may have wanted to redefine her jawline a little bit" as a result. Of course, nothing except what DeBoer has disclosed she's done is confirmed. However, she's not alone as a HGTV star who has gone under the knife, since Mina Starsiak Hawk opened up about getting plastic surgery too.