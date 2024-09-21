HGTV's Chelsea DeBoer Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics After Rumored Plastic Surgery

HGTV star, and MTV alum, Chelsea DeBoer has notably confirmed that she's had cosmetic procedures done before. In an Instagram Story she shared in November 2022, Chelsea said she was getting some Botox and lip fillers, per The U.S. Sun. She even took her Instagram followers along for the ride, sharing a video from the appointment. However, Chelsea's fans did a double take thanks to her new look regardless. The working mom was originally on TV all the way back in 2009 for "16 and Pregnant" and from 2011 to 2019 on spinoff "Teen Mom 2," so fans who have been there since the beginning have noticed some major changes to her appearance in that time.

For instance, in a photograph Chelsea shared to Instagram in August 2012, there was a visible difference to some of her facial features. The "Down Home Fab" star's lips were less prominent, and her chin seemed to jut out more than it does in later photos — like in a picture she shared in January 2024 with her husband and frequent co-star, Cole DeBoer, for instance. The List spoke with an expert to discuss Chelsea's changing look, including delving into some potential plastic or cosmetic surgery procedures she might have had beyond what the former MTV star has publicly acknowledged. Suffice it to say, it's unlikely Chelsea's face is aging entirely naturally.