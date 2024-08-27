HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's Biggest Beauty Fails Of All Time

While she now stars in a totally different type of reality TV show, HGTV's Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) got her start on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" way back in 2009. After that, she was a staple on "Teen Mom" for more than 100 episodes. Understandably, she's grown a ton in the 15 years since her television debut. And although her platform now focuses on interior design and home renovation, there is still one major similarity at the heart of it all — family. Believe it or not, her daughter Aubree, who she had on "16 and Pregnant," is now starting high school. She's one of the star's four children. Another update? Chelsea has been married to Cole DeBoer since 2016.

Not only has her family evolved over the years, but her personal style has majorly transformed too. Granted, many of Chelsea's looks during her "Teen Mom" days were very much of the time. You can't blame anybody for rocking side bangs or cheetah print in the 2010s, right? While we're certainly not mocking Chelsea's fashion sense, we are enjoying a trip down memory lane. If anything, it helps fans appreciate not only how much her style has grown, but also how far we've come as a society, in terms of fashion trends.

From voluminous hair to barely-there brows, let's take a look at Chelsea's biggest beauty fails from her time in the spotlight.