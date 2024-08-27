HGTV Star Chelsea DeBoer's Biggest Beauty Fails Of All Time
While she now stars in a totally different type of reality TV show, HGTV's Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) got her start on MTV's "16 and Pregnant" way back in 2009. After that, she was a staple on "Teen Mom" for more than 100 episodes. Understandably, she's grown a ton in the 15 years since her television debut. And although her platform now focuses on interior design and home renovation, there is still one major similarity at the heart of it all — family. Believe it or not, her daughter Aubree, who she had on "16 and Pregnant," is now starting high school. She's one of the star's four children. Another update? Chelsea has been married to Cole DeBoer since 2016.
Not only has her family evolved over the years, but her personal style has majorly transformed too. Granted, many of Chelsea's looks during her "Teen Mom" days were very much of the time. You can't blame anybody for rocking side bangs or cheetah print in the 2010s, right? While we're certainly not mocking Chelsea's fashion sense, we are enjoying a trip down memory lane. If anything, it helps fans appreciate not only how much her style has grown, but also how far we've come as a society, in terms of fashion trends.
From voluminous hair to barely-there brows, let's take a look at Chelsea's biggest beauty fails from her time in the spotlight.
Overdoing her hair volume
While we love Chelsea DeBoer, we don't exactly love this hairstyle — and that's putting it nicely. The leopard print blanket is also a bit over-the-top, but that's the least concerning part of this look. We're not sure if Chelsea is rocking an overload of extensions here, or if she's wearing a wig, since apparently that happened sometimes on the MTV show.
According to a report from The U.S. Sun, Chelsea once admitted to wearing a wig on "Teen Mom." While the site mentioned a dark brown wig, we're not sure if there was a bleach blonde one as well. "Can we talk about that disgusting wig? I had colored my hair & they made me wear it, I cried for about an hour before doing it," Chelsea wrote online (via The Sun). Apparently when the show's stars changed their hair during a season, they'd have to wear one to match their previous look. We suppose that makes sense (kind of), but we don't quite understand why they couldn't spring for one that looked less costumey.
Not investing in water-proof mascara
On TikTok, Chelsea DeBoer shared a throwback screenshot from her MTV days, where she's crying. There's nothing wrong with expressing emotion; it's human nature. However, she may want to rethink her mascara choice. The tears left giant black streaks down her cheeks. It's giving Lauren Conrad on "The Hills," if you know what we mean.
@chelsea_deboer
Friendly reminder, if you're in that kind of relationship...it can be better 🫶🏼 #relationship #couple #fyp #foryou
Fashion fail aside, the message of the post was rather sentimental. As she wrote on TikTok, "If you're in that kind of relationship...it can be better." The video transitions from her teary face in her younger days to an adorable family photo from the present. She's referencing the fact that while her ex sparked the tears, her current husband Cole DeBoer brings plenty of smiles to her life. Yay for personal growth — both in terms of relationships and eye makeup.
Putting the 'messy' in messy bun
As the name implies, sometimes a messy bun gets, well, messy. And there's no reason a person's hair always has to look picture-perfect. Who hasn't thrown their hair up in a scrunchie and called it a day? But in this particular MTV clip, Chelsea DeBoer's bun is really doing its own thing ... and not in a good way. The bun is on top and the swoopy side bangs are across her face — practically in her eyes. When she turns her head, you can see random pieces astray.
Sure, it's not like she rocked the hairstyle on a red carpet and she should be comfy in her own home, but this is one effortless look that could've used a bit more effort. It's just such a far cry from the very poised and polished look she gives off now on her social media channels, as well as her HGTV show "Down Home Fab."
Over-plucking her brows
Sometimes, eyebrows can really make or break a beauty look. Overly bold brows can add a more intense feel to a face, whereas thin brows tend to practically disappear and not do anyone any favors. As CNN writer Martha Alexander opined in a recent piece about the return of the trend, "What suits the bone structure of supermodel or Hollywood starlet can often end up looking decidedly different on mere mortals." And, welp, that's what happens to poor Chelsea DeBoer here.
As we mentioned earlier, Chelsea's looks are very reflective of the time period. She probably was just following the trends, as we all did. However, pairing the barely visible brows with such heavy eyeshadow and liner feels a bit out of balance, making this makeup look a miss.
Clashing highlights in her hair
Chelsea DeBoer's runny mascara strikes again. But this time we're not focusing on her eye makeup betraying her. Instead, we want to talk about the hairstyle. Because, uh, we don't know what to say. We're all about experimenting with colors, but somehow the raspberry pink and bleach blonde feel like they clash. Or maybe it's the fact that the highlights are half hiding under her hair? We're not really sure. We're sorry to see her so sad though. No one deserves that — and having the tears captured on camera no less.
Luckily, as fans know, Chelsea bounced back from her beauty missteps and her relationship woes. She's as fashionable as ever, succeeding on HGTV, and enjoying a fairytale ending with her family. So, even if we're reeling over these throwback style mistakes, she's doing more than okay nowadays. And as her TikTok page proves, she knows how to laugh at herself and embrace her past.