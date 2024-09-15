Inside The Rumors Cheryl Hines Cheated On Her Ex-Husband With RFK Jr.

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have been married since 2014, but their romance was marred with controversy. There are rumors that she cheated on her ex-husband, Paul Young, with her now-spouse.

Hines was married to Young from 2002 to 2010 and she met Kennedy while they were still together. Her on-screen husband on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," Larry David, introduced her to Kennedy in 2004 at a ski weekend fundraiser in Banff, Alberta. However, no romance sparked until the third time they hit the slope, this time at a resort in Colorado. "I was separated at the time, and Cheryl was still married," Kennedy told The New York Times.

The statement sparked rumors she was being unfaithful to Young. "Cheryl may have two-timed her hubby," an unnamed source said (via RadarOnline). Kennedy and Hines remained friends and only reconnected in 2010 when they were both going through divorces. Kennedy, however, remained married to his second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, until she died by suicide in May 2012. Journalist Maureen Callahan mentioned in her book "Ask Not: The Kennedys and The Women They Destroyed" that "by April 2012, actress Cheryl Hines was looking like the next Mrs. RFK Jr."

