RFK Jr. Throws Wife Cheryl Hines Under The Bus In Trump Controversy (Sound Familiar?)

The 2024 presidential campaign has been full of shakeups and unexpected moments, from an assassination attempt to President Joe Biden dropping out and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. The latest is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unceremoniously taking himself out of the race and throwing his support behind Donald Trump instead. RFK Jr. had been running as an independent presidential candidate, which his famous family decried frequently and quite publicly too. His newfound support of Trump has caused plenty of controversy, in part because he previously described the divisive candidate as "a terrible human being. The worse[sic] president ever and barely human. He is probably a sociopath," as reported by The New Yorker. Amidst the backlash, RFK Jr. has not taken full ownership of his decision to work with the Trump team.

Advertisement

Instead, the former candidate placed the blame for his endorsement on his longtime wife Cheryl Hines. While in conversation with Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr. claimed that it was Hines who advised him to listen to what the Trump campaign had to say when they called him up (via YouTube). Whatever discussions the couple had after that apparently convinced RFK Jr. to back Trump in the upcoming election. Making it seem as though it was Hines' suggestion is doing her pretty dirty but it's something that RFK Jr. and Trump definitely have in common. The former president's playbook is famously all about blaming others and throwing them under the bus when it suits him.