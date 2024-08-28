RFK Jr. Throws Wife Cheryl Hines Under The Bus In Trump Controversy (Sound Familiar?)
The 2024 presidential campaign has been full of shakeups and unexpected moments, from an assassination attempt to President Joe Biden dropping out and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. The latest is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unceremoniously taking himself out of the race and throwing his support behind Donald Trump instead. RFK Jr. had been running as an independent presidential candidate, which his famous family decried frequently and quite publicly too. His newfound support of Trump has caused plenty of controversy, in part because he previously described the divisive candidate as "a terrible human being. The worse[sic] president ever and barely human. He is probably a sociopath," as reported by The New Yorker. Amidst the backlash, RFK Jr. has not taken full ownership of his decision to work with the Trump team.
Instead, the former candidate placed the blame for his endorsement on his longtime wife Cheryl Hines. While in conversation with Tucker Carlson, RFK Jr. claimed that it was Hines who advised him to listen to what the Trump campaign had to say when they called him up (via YouTube). Whatever discussions the couple had after that apparently convinced RFK Jr. to back Trump in the upcoming election. Making it seem as though it was Hines' suggestion is doing her pretty dirty but it's something that RFK Jr. and Trump definitely have in common. The former president's playbook is famously all about blaming others and throwing them under the bus when it suits him.
Cheryl Hines hasn't publicly commented on RFK Jr.'s support of Trump
In the wake of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s endorsement of Donald Trump, his wife Cheryl Hines has been raked over the coals on social media. One viral post came from "West Wing" star Bradley Whitford, who posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated rapist who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage." For what it's worth, RFK Jr. has made it clear that Hines is not a Trump supporter, even if she was the one who suposedly encouraged him to take another look at the controversial politician's policies. According to several different outlets, RFK Jr. reportedly also called Kamala Harris and her team about a possible position in her cabinet — a call which notably was not answered.
Hines has distanced herself from her husband's beliefs in the past, but she did support his presidential bid regardless. The actor also posted on X about him dropping out of the race. She thanked all of RFK Jr.'s campaign supporters, and reiterated, "I deeply respect the decision Bobby made to run on the principle of unity." While Hines has yet to comment publicly on how she feels about her husband supporting Trump, and possibly working in his cabinet if the former president is re-elected, several people have argued that RFK Jr. should rethink his endorsement considering what Trump has said about his family.