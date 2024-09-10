Grace Van Patten is one of those rare, under-the-radar nepo babies. Effectively born into an acting dynasty — she counts '70s TV dad Dick Van Patten and "Psycho" star Martin Balsam among the cohorts in her showbiz extended family — Grace is proof that a famous name doesn't guarantee instant success. After years of minor appearances, she is finally taking a stride into the spotlight thanks to her starring role on "Tell Me Lies."

And, as with so many child stars, she looks unrecognizable from her early acting days. Grace has undergone an incredible transformation from awkward kid to Hollywood star, with the actor proving herself positively chameleonic in her sheer ability to flit between different (and disparate) looks throughout the years. But her journey has just begun, and the star is the first to admit that she's far from having reached her final form.

"I'm still figuring myself out, but a great way to discover things about myself is through acting," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "So many of the people I play have felt like extensions of myself, and this is the first job where I'm like, 'Where do I start?'" Let's take a look at the stunning transformation of "Tell Me Lies" star Grace Van Patten.

