Melania Trump's Awkward Plea After Attempt On Donald's Life Doesn't Add Up
September 10 marks the first debate between second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Yet, Donald's wife, Melania Trump, kicked off the big day with her own statement. In a video posted to Melania's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday morning, the former first lady spoke out about the assassination attempt against her husband that took place at a July campaign rally. Yet, Melania's choice to address this event on this particular day didn't come across as a mic drop, or even sympathy-inspiring, like she may have hoped. Instead, it seemed like a hollow attempt to sell her forthcoming memoir.
https://t.co/ZCTwZSqZND pic.twitter.com/KKA6anTEYC
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) September 10, 2024
The video begins with no introduction and simply shows Melania in front of a black background. "The attempt to end my husband's life was a horrible, distressing experience," she begins, before seeming to hint at a conspiracy theory about the shooting. "Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can't help but wonder: why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story. And, we need to uncover the truth," she asserts. The video ends with an image of a book with "Melania" printed across the cover, which fades into an advertisement for where to order her eponymous memoir, which is set to hit shelves on October 8.
Melania Trump's recent statements raise eyebrows
This video is certainly out of character for Melania Trump as her typical tendency is to stay out of both politics and the spotlight. Yet, it is neither her first statement about the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, nor her first video advertising her upcoming book. And, in the context of her other statements, this new video feels even stranger. It comes less than a week after her first video on the topic, in which she gave Donald the blink-and-you'll-miss-it treatment. The video, which she posted to X, was captioned "My Story. My Perspective. The Truth," and she certainly stuck to her guns in terms of only sharing her own perspective. She didn't mention Donald, at all, and showed only a few second-long clips of him.
Melania also issued a statement about the assassination attempt against her husband the day after it took place. In it, she wrote, "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today," per X.
In the two months that followed, Melania clearly changed her opinion on the reaction law enforcement had to the assassination attempt. Timing, of course, is everything, and in this case, Melania's change of heart does seem to come at a suspicious time. It appears that she wants to tease that she may be dropping bombshells in her book and is using the momentum from the presidential race to get all eyes on her.