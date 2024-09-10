Melania Trump's Awkward Plea After Attempt On Donald's Life Doesn't Add Up

This video is certainly out of character for Melania Trump as her typical tendency is to stay out of both politics and the spotlight. Yet, it is neither her first statement about the assassination attempt against Donald Trump, nor her first video advertising her upcoming book. And, in the context of her other statements, this new video feels even stranger. It comes less than a week after her first video on the topic, in which she gave Donald the blink-and-you'll-miss-it treatment. The video, which she posted to X, was captioned "My Story. My Perspective. The Truth," and she certainly stuck to her guns in terms of only sharing her own perspective. She didn't mention Donald, at all, and showed only a few second-long clips of him.

Advertisement

Melania also issued a statement about the assassination attempt against her husband the day after it took place. In it, she wrote, "I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today," per X.

In the two months that followed, Melania clearly changed her opinion on the reaction law enforcement had to the assassination attempt. Timing, of course, is everything, and in this case, Melania's change of heart does seem to come at a suspicious time. It appears that she wants to tease that she may be dropping bombshells in her book and is using the momentum from the presidential race to get all eyes on her.