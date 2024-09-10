Harry & Meghan's Suspicious Netflix Announcement Doesn't Help Kate Middleton Jealousy Rumors
On September 9, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, released a video confirming that Kate's chemotherapy treatment had finished. Just a couple of hours later, Netflix announced the premiere date for "Polo" on social media along with some photos from the production.
"Polo" is the latest Netflix venture by Archewell Productions, the company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It's likely to have been just a coincidence; considering the ongoing feud between William and Harry, it seems unlikely that William and Kate told Harry and Meghan that there'd be a major update about her health, so they wouldn't have been able to plan a media strategy around it. However, the timing is still suspicious, and it seems for some that the Sussexes are trying to steal the spotlight away from the Wales family at this time.
It certainly adds to the rumors that Meghan is jealous of Kate and has been since she joined the royal family. Some on X, formerly known as Twitter, were convinced that the Netflix post was designed to distract from William and Kate, and they weren't having it. One person wrote: "Did you think it was big and clever to release this just after Princess Catherine released her amazing video and news about her recovering from Cancer? You could have held off posting this about a poxy polo show!!!"
Harry and Meghan critics weren't happy while others thought it was a coincidence
Some thought that even if Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were trying to use the Netflix announcement to get back to the center of the conversation, they didn't stand a chance. One critic wrote on X, "If they think they can upstage that beautiful video of the Wales family, they will be sorely mistaken."
Others were so enraged by the situation that they said they planned to cancel Netflix, and some think that the suspicious timing will continue. "I'm sure you will release it during Catherine's Christmas special," posted one critic. There's no specific date on the show's premiere yet, but the Netflix post did confirm the docuseries will be released in December. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has hosted a carol concert every year for the past three years, and it airs — as you might guess — in December.
Then there were those who were convinced that Netflix probably had their own schedule in place to promote the documentary series, which wouldn't necessarily be under Harry and Meghan's control. Whether the Netflix teaser was pushed by Harry and Meghan in response to Kate and William's video or not, we'll likely never know. But the timing sure isn't helping mend the rift between the two families.