Harry & Meghan's Suspicious Netflix Announcement Doesn't Help Kate Middleton Jealousy Rumors

On September 9, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, released a video confirming that Kate's chemotherapy treatment had finished. Just a couple of hours later, Netflix announced the premiere date for "Polo" on social media along with some photos from the production.

"Polo" is the latest Netflix venture by Archewell Productions, the company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It's likely to have been just a coincidence; considering the ongoing feud between William and Harry, it seems unlikely that William and Kate told Harry and Meghan that there'd be a major update about her health, so they wouldn't have been able to plan a media strategy around it. However, the timing is still suspicious, and it seems for some that the Sussexes are trying to steal the spotlight away from the Wales family at this time.

It certainly adds to the rumors that Meghan is jealous of Kate and has been since she joined the royal family. Some on X, formerly known as Twitter, were convinced that the Netflix post was designed to distract from William and Kate, and they weren't having it. One person wrote: "Did you think it was big and clever to release this just after Princess Catherine released her amazing video and news about her recovering from Cancer? You could have held off posting this about a poxy polo show!!!"

