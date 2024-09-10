The Small Detail From Jennifer Lopez's Post-Divorce Revenge Dress That Made A Major Statement
On September 6, Jennifer Lopez hit her first red carpet since filing for divorce from longtime love, Ben Affleck. For the momentous occasion, the star wore a dress that had her baring it all. Interestingly, though, there was one thing that she seemed careful to keep hidden. And, it speaks volumes about her feelings for Affleck.
Just a few weeks after officially calling it quits with Affleck, Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of "Unstoppable." Lopez stars in the movie, which was produced by Artists Equity, the production company co-owned by Affleck and his bestie, Matt Damon. Affleck was not in attendance, but Lopez, on the other hand, was impossible to miss. She walked the carpet in a sparkling silver Tamara Ralph evening gown with almost entirely exposed sides. Yet, while the dress left little to the imagination, Lopez covered her tattoo. The infinity symbol she had inked on her torso in honor of Affleck would have been easy to expose in this particularly revealing dress. Yet, it's clear that, in the midst of her divorce, she's attempting to move forward. And, after all, a sign of love for your former flame has no place in a revenge dress look.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly have coordinating tattoos
On Valentine's Day 2023, Jennifer Lopez showed off her new tattoo in honor of then-husband on Instagram. The selfie shows the fresh tattoo peeking out from beneath her crop top: an infinity symbol with an arrow through it featuring the names, Jennifer and Ben. She captioned the post, "Commitment" with an infinity emoji. "Happy Valentine's Day my love," she wrote. The image was followed by a carousel of photos of her and Ben Affleck together, as well as what appears to be Affleck's own tattoo: two crossed arrows tied together with their initials, J and B.
Evidently, quite a bit has changed since Lopez and Affleck first got their matching tattoos. And, the meaning behind the infinity symbol around which Lopez's tattoo revolves surely makes it particularly painful, since the pair's romance has seemingly come to an end. It would have been easy for Lopez to expose the tattoo for her important red carpet moment. Yet, her choice to ensure that it remained hidden shows that she isn't living in the past — even if a sign of it is permanently scrawled on her body.