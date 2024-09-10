The Small Detail From Jennifer Lopez's Post-Divorce Revenge Dress That Made A Major Statement

On September 6, Jennifer Lopez hit her first red carpet since filing for divorce from longtime love, Ben Affleck. For the momentous occasion, the star wore a dress that had her baring it all. Interestingly, though, there was one thing that she seemed careful to keep hidden. And, it speaks volumes about her feelings for Affleck.

Just a few weeks after officially calling it quits with Affleck, Lopez attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of "Unstoppable." Lopez stars in the movie, which was produced by Artists Equity, the production company co-owned by Affleck and his bestie, Matt Damon. Affleck was not in attendance, but Lopez, on the other hand, was impossible to miss. She walked the carpet in a sparkling silver Tamara Ralph evening gown with almost entirely exposed sides. Yet, while the dress left little to the imagination, Lopez covered her tattoo. The infinity symbol she had inked on her torso in honor of Affleck would have been easy to expose in this particularly revealing dress. Yet, it's clear that, in the midst of her divorce, she's attempting to move forward. And, after all, a sign of love for your former flame has no place in a revenge dress look.

