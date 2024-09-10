HGTV's Alison Victoria Dishes On Brandt Andersen Romance With Shade Toward Her Ex
Although she hasn't always been forthcoming about her love life, HGTV star Alison Victoria's bond with Brandt Andersen has her proudly singing his praises. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Victoria gushed: "Every moment is romance with him. Most of our days start with him asking me, 'How can I show up for you today?' He is so attentive — and attractive — and always wants to make sure I'm okay." Her descriptions of how they interact with each other sound like the ultimate couple goals to us, and it's always heartwarming to see people happily in love.
However, while Victoria and Andersen's romance sounds like something out of a story book, one small comment sounds like subtle shade toward her former husband, Luke Harding. Victoria says of Andersen: "[He is] my partner for the rest of this life and the next. I just hope we meet sooner in the next one." It's not a direct snub, but it definitely sounds like Victoria wouldn't have regretted missing out on her marriage to Harding if it meant she could have met Andersen earlier in life.
Her relationship with Luke Harding didn't have a happy ending
Unfortunately, there aren't many details about Alison Victoria's relationship with ex Luke Harding since the couple kept their life relatively hidden. She certainly wasn't shouting her love for Harding from the rooftops, but in 2014, she did tell Chicago Splash (via Distractify) her reasons for getting hitched: "I married Luke because he was the guy that was my biggest fan. He's super proud." However, the very private marriage eventually faded into an equally private divorce, which can be very difficult to navigate. Given its unhappy ending, it's easy to see why Victoria might have some misgivings about her first marriage in hindsight.
We may not know much about how she feels about Harding at this point, but one thing is for sure: Victoria's choice to take her relationship with Brandt Andersen public is a huge change from her usual behavior, and it says a lot about her feelings for the filmmaker compared to her past lovers. One particularly powerful statement she gave Us Weekly says it all: "I've always known that I bring a level of joy and positive energy to people's lives and I've met my match with Brandt. Together, we are so powerful and magical." Hopefully, that magic will continue to grow.