HGTV's Alison Victoria Dishes On Brandt Andersen Romance With Shade Toward Her Ex

Although she hasn't always been forthcoming about her love life, HGTV star Alison Victoria's bond with Brandt Andersen has her proudly singing his praises. In a new interview with Us Weekly, Victoria gushed: "Every moment is romance with him. Most of our days start with him asking me, 'How can I show up for you today?' He is so attentive — and attractive — and always wants to make sure I'm okay." Her descriptions of how they interact with each other sound like the ultimate couple goals to us, and it's always heartwarming to see people happily in love.

However, while Victoria and Andersen's romance sounds like something out of a story book, one small comment sounds like subtle shade toward her former husband, Luke Harding. Victoria says of Andersen: "[He is] my partner for the rest of this life and the next. I just hope we meet sooner in the next one." It's not a direct snub, but it definitely sounds like Victoria wouldn't have regretted missing out on her marriage to Harding if it meant she could have met Andersen earlier in life.