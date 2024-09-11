The Totally Inappropriate Place Mark Consuelos Once Took His Son For A Playdate

Actors Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' marriage has been going strong for decades, and the two have raised three children together. Of course, every seemingly perfect family has a few questionable stories in their past, and this family is no exception. In a September 2024 episode of their show, "Live with Kelly & Mark", Ripa called her husband out for a very strange parenting choice he made when their oldest son, Michael Consuelos, was a child. Namely, taking him on a widely inappropriate play date to Hooters.

During the episode, Consuelos describes chicken wings from Hooters as "Tampa's finest cuisine." Ripa then seized a perfect comedic opportunity: "I'm not kidding, the two dads took the sons to Hooters. They came in reeking of cigarette smoke." Consuelos was very quick to good-naturedly defend himself: "To be fair, we went on a dad and kid play date. ... He said 'we're going to take the kids out to eat chicken wings' and I said sure, and he was driving, and we pulled into Hooters." We definitely felt secondhand embarrassment watching Consuelos cringe his way through that part of the episode, but luckily, it appears young Michael emerged from the incident unscathed.