Everything We Know About Michael Keaton's Son Sean Douglas

Actor Michael Keaton might only have one child, but that child, his son Sean Douglas, is the apple of his eye. Douglas — who uses Keaton's actual surname, which he changed for his acting career due to the obvious overlap with actor Michael Douglas — was born in 1983, when Keaton was married to Caroline McWilliams.

Advertisement

Though Keaton and McWilliams divorced in 1990, they were committed to providing Douglas with a grounded childhood filled with love. This required two present parents, and it is the reason why Keaton sacrificed professionally during Douglas' formative years. While he has had a fantastic career, Keaton passed on several big films in the 1980s and 1990s including "Splash," "Philadelphia," and "JFK."

Keaton has no regrets about turning down big movie offers while his son was growing up, either. "That's not to say if I'll see a movie that I didn't do, and I go, 'Oh, boy. That turned out to be a good movie.' But the choice was always the correct choice," Keaton told People in 2024. "I always wanted to be a dad." Keaton might have fewer limitations now that Douglas is grown, but his desire to be a good father — and now grandfather — remains intact. Keaton has called his son his best friend and has expressed immense pride regarding his son's character and accomplishments. But who exactly is Sean Douglas outside of his famous father? Keep on reading to find out.

Advertisement