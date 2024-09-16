Chelsea Clinton's Wedding Photographer Tells Us The Most Touching Moment Of Her Intimate Nuptials
On July 31, 2010, Chelsea Clinton (the daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton) and Marc Mezvinsky tied the knot. Although there was some controversy surrounding the cost of Chelsea's wedding, she looked stunning in a Vera Wang wedding gown. The List was able to secure an exclusive interview with the photographer from Chelsea's wedding, Genevieve "Gigi" de Manio, the owner of Genevieve de Manio Photography. She is also the author of "Silver: Moments into Memories," which is publishing in late September 2024.
When The List asked what it was like photographing the Clinton family during Chelsea's wedding, de Manio said their love was palpable in the photos she took and during the wedding weekend. "All family members were seen holding hands to express their genuine bond," de Manio said. "It was incredibly touching for me to see these moments of intimate connection."
The photographer also talked about the scale of the wedding, saying, "Although Chelsea and Marc's wedding was one of the most anticipated and high-profile weddings of the new century, it truly felt like a warm and intimate family gathering."
De Manio spoke highly of Chelsea Clinton's wedding dress
The vibes of Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky's wedding may have felt like a sweet family get-together, but Gigi de Manio said, "The pressure and anticipation were high. Security, including all event details, was incredibly tight." However, de Manio didn't let that distract her from the task at hand. She told us that her priority was on Clinton and Mezvinsky and capturing their love, as opposed to any recognizable guests who would potentially be there.
It was reported that the most famous faces at the wedding besides the Clintons themselves were actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. One big name who did not secure an invite was Donald Trump, who reportedly tried to crash Clinton's wedding.
De Manio also described Clinton's beautiful dress. "Chelsea wore an exquisite Vera Wang strapless gown with raw-edged laser-cut organza that swirled down the skirt and included a silk tulle diagonally draped bodice and a crystal encrusted belt to accent her waist," de Manio said. "It was a stunning, standout piece that was romantic, grand, and elegant." Regarding which element of the dress stood out the most, de Manio said, "I particularly loved how the organza swirls popped off the skirt as they captured the light and movement. This special detail added depth and texture to her look and enhanced the quality of my photographs."
The Clinton-Mezvinsky wedding wasn't exactly the same as other weddings with public figures
The List also asked Gigi de Manio if photographing Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky's wedding — since it was a ceremony involving a former first family — was different from other high-profile weddings. She said it was, for sure. "Photographing a high-profile wedding comes with its own set of unique pressures and responsibilities," de Manio told The List exclusively. "In general, the weight of expectation is significant. The Clinton-Mezvinsky wedding was no different in this regard, but it felt even more intense." One major factor setting Clinton and Mezvinsky's wedding apart was the amount of security, which included Secret Service agents in attendance. Information regarding the wedding was also kept secret until afterward for privacy reasons.
De Manio also spoke about how wedding pictures created a time capsule of the special day and the contributions from everyone part of it. "In the end, the photographs would be the only record of each person's beautiful work," she said. "In addition to capturing the ceremony for the Clinton and Mezvinsky families, it was a significant responsibility to make sure everyone's work was documented properly. I wanted to be sure that each person's efforts were well represented while still telling the genuine love story for Chelsea and Marc."
