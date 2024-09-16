Chelsea Clinton's Wedding Photographer Tells Us The Most Touching Moment Of Her Intimate Nuptials

On July 31, 2010, Chelsea Clinton (the daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton) and Marc Mezvinsky tied the knot. Although there was some controversy surrounding the cost of Chelsea's wedding, she looked stunning in a Vera Wang wedding gown. The List was able to secure an exclusive interview with the photographer from Chelsea's wedding, Genevieve "Gigi" de Manio, the owner of Genevieve de Manio Photography. She is also the author of "Silver: Moments into Memories," which is publishing in late September 2024.

When The List asked what it was like photographing the Clinton family during Chelsea's wedding, de Manio said their love was palpable in the photos she took and during the wedding weekend. "All family members were seen holding hands to express their genuine bond," de Manio said. "It was incredibly touching for me to see these moments of intimate connection."

The photographer also talked about the scale of the wedding, saying, "Although Chelsea and Marc's wedding was one of the most anticipated and high-profile weddings of the new century, it truly felt like a warm and intimate family gathering."