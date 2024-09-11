Trump's Eyes At 2024 Debate Have Everyone Staring For All The Wrong Reasons

During his first debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, all eyes were sure to be on former president Donald Trump. However, within just the first few minutes, it was Trump's eyes that seemed to have grabbed many folks' attention. No matter what the two presidential candidates did during this debate, people were sure to be talking about the event all over social media, though it is unusual that the first thing sparking conversation is that Trump's eyes looked strange.

As commentary poured in on X, formerly known as Twitter, folks had varied opinions regarding Trump's look and what was causing it. Most folks agreed on one thing, however: something seemed off. One X user wrote, "Trump can't keep his eyes open! What is that about??" "Is Trump AWAKE?? He finally opened his eyes 30 minutes in," another noted. If Trump's strange look was a result of sleepiness, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise. Many folks pointed out his exhausted appearance in court back in April during his criminal fraud trial, and he made an equally notably sleepy display at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Furthermore, Trump surely underwent countless hours of debate prep to get ready for the monumental night. Even so, looking tired and lacking energy and enthusiasm while in a debate isn't a good look — especially for someone debating an opponent who is nearly 20 years his junior. The possibility that Trump's odd look was due to tiredness makes for bad optics, but other folks' theories were even worse.

