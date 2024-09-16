Tragic Details About HGTV Star Galey Alix

HGTV host Galey Alix has garnered tons of fans thanks to her seriously impressive interior design work. Social media posts chronicling a personal renovation for herself and her former fiancé turned into a booming business, eventually leading to Alix landing her hit show, "Home in a Heartbeat." However, the journey that resulted in Alix working with HGTV was tough. In a June 2023 People interview, Alix spoke about how she and her fiancé were long distance for a while with Alix commuting from Florida to Connecticut every weekend to fix up their house as she gradually taught herself design. At the time, the future HGTV star also worked at Goldman Sachs full time during the week and she was planning their wedding simultaneously too, so a lot was happening.

"I've long struggled with a very severe eating disorder, both anorexia and bulimia," she admitted. "And I also battle perfectionism, which is its own disease — kind of autonomous from the eating disorder, though I do think they often hold hands. So during this time, I was running myself ragged trying to get everything perfect, and it had a dangerous effect on my eating." Then, Alix's engagement fell apart in a tragic way. In another People interview from around the same time, the "Home in a Heartbeat" host confirmed that she told her fiancé what she was going through and that she wanted to get professional help.

Devastatingly, "He did not want to marry me anymore because I had been dishonest by hiding my struggle." At the point of her breakup, Alix had already moved to Connecticut and quit her position at Goldman Sachs so she immediately turned around and went back to Florida, sadly acknowledging, "I was in the lowest point of my life."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).