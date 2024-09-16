What Riley Keough's Relationship With Her Sisters Harper And Finley Is Like

Since moving in with their father, Finley and Harper Lockwood reportedly spend much of their weekends with Riley Keough, who welcomed her own daughter in 2022 via surrogate with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. An insider shared with Us Weekly that Keough is helping the girls adjust to the loss of their mother because "she has been through it too." The source added, "She recently got them tickets to Taylor Swift and has taken them shopping."

Besides keeping her sisters busy, the "Daisy Jones & the Six" actress is a big protector over Finley and Harper. "Riley has always been close with her sisters," another source told People. "She wants the best for them. They have been surrounded by drama for years."

An additional source revealed that Keough's relationship with her sisters was never that strong when their mother was alive due to the rift between Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood. "But he sees what a good influence Riley is and is very supportive," the source said (via Us Weekly). Keough also showed her support for her young sisters by taking them to Hawaii for Christmas in 2023. She wanted to make a magical holiday for the girls in the wake of not only their mother's passing, but the turmoil with their grandmother over Lisa Marie's estate.

