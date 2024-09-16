What Riley Keough's Relationship With Her Sisters Harper And Finley Is Like
Ever since Elvis and Priscilla Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, died in early 2023, her family has come together in a new way. Lisa Marie's daughters are closer than ever, according to an inside source for Us Weekly. Actress Riley Keough has reportedly been spending lots of time with her two sisters, twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, who are 20 years Keough's junior.
Lisa Marie's daughters were left devastated by the loss of their mother after she suffered from cardiac arrest brought on by a bowel obstruction that developed shortly after receiving gastric bypass surgery. The King of Rock 'n' Roll's only child was buried at Graceland next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 by suicide. An inside source said Keough and the twins were allies for each other during their mother's public memorial, after the twins' father, Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood, showed up without an invitation, according to People. Now that Lockwood has full custody of the twins, Keough is said to have really stepped into her role as big sister for Finley and Harper.
Riley Keough is leaning into her motherly instincts
Since moving in with their father, Finley and Harper Lockwood reportedly spend much of their weekends with Riley Keough, who welcomed her own daughter in 2022 via surrogate with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. An insider shared with Us Weekly that Keough is helping the girls adjust to the loss of their mother because "she has been through it too." The source added, "She recently got them tickets to Taylor Swift and has taken them shopping."
Besides keeping her sisters busy, the "Daisy Jones & the Six" actress is a big protector over Finley and Harper. "Riley has always been close with her sisters," another source told People. "She wants the best for them. They have been surrounded by drama for years."
An additional source revealed that Keough's relationship with her sisters was never that strong when their mother was alive due to the rift between Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood. "But he sees what a good influence Riley is and is very supportive," the source said (via Us Weekly). Keough also showed her support for her young sisters by taking them to Hawaii for Christmas in 2023. She wanted to make a magical holiday for the girls in the wake of not only their mother's passing, but the turmoil with their grandmother over Lisa Marie's estate.
Riley Keough's estate battle with Priscilla Presley
Following Lisa Marie Presley's death, Priscilla Presley filed to contest her daughter's will after discovering Riley Keough and her late brother were named co-trustees. The battle between Keough and her grandmother over Lisa Marie's estate — which included the beloved Graceland property — sparked rumors of a rift between the two women. However, both grandmother and granddaughter have expressed they are on good terms. "Things with Grandma will be happy," Keough told Vanity Fair in August 2023. "They've never not been happy."
The legal dispute over Lisa Marie's estate ended with a settlement agreement that named Keough the sole trustee of her mother's estate, according to TODAY. It also outlined that Priscilla would be the trustee of a small sub-trust for her son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, Lisa Marie's half-brother. Fifteen-year-olds Finley and Harper will inherit and split the rest of the estate.