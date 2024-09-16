Kimberly Guilfoyle's Shoes Are Even Wilder Than Her Outfits (& You Won't Believe How Many Pairs She Owns)
Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle certainly enjoys dressing up. During her time in the public eye, Guilfoyle has been known to wear some inappropriate outfits, and her style has been over-the-top and odd since long before she started dating now-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. Whether you like Guilfoyle's style or not, we can all agree that her fashion sense is consistent from head to toe. She sandwiches her often outrageous outfits between a face of full glam makeup and something from her massive shoe collection. And, if you can believe it, her fashion sense when it comes to footwear may be even more daring than the rest of her wardrobe. Donald Trump's future daughter-in-law claims to have 500 different pairs of shoes in her closet.
While Guilfoyle's fashion crimes have been all over the map, there is a common thread that tends to tie together her questionable outfit choices. Guilfoyle often opts for tight-fitting, revealing, trend-heavy pieces instead of a timeless style. While it's far easier to ignore a public figure's footwear than the rest of their wardrobe, a quick glance at what Guilfoyle typically has on her feet proves that her shoe collection is a perfect match for the rest of her notorious closet. Guilfoyle isn't afraid of making a fashion statement with her shoes, and it appears that, like with the rest of her fashion sense, she prioritizes what she thinks looks good over comfort nearly every time.
Kimberly Guilfoyle renovated her closet to fit all her shoes
In a 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Guilfoyle opened up about her shoe collection. At the time, she was co-hosting Fox News' "The Five," and according to her, the chair she used on air showed off her footwear, making her shoe choice particularly important.
"One of the questions that I get asked all the time and I'm terrified to ... actually know the true answer: 'How many pairs of shoes do you have?'" Guilfoyle said. "This is why it pays to be bad at math. The truth would frighten me," she joked, adding, "There have been estimates of about 500 pairs." And, as you might imagine, a shoe collection like this requires a special closet. At the time, Guilfoyle was living in a New York City apartment, where she had floor-to-ceiling shelving installed to accommodate her many shoes. "I tried to make sure to maximize every inch of space," she explained. In 2021, Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. moved in together in Florida. Surely, this affords her some more space than the cramped NYC apartment of her Fox News days. And, her shoe collection has likely grown accordingly.