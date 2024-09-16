Kimberly Guilfoyle's Shoes Are Even Wilder Than Her Outfits (& You Won't Believe How Many Pairs She Owns)

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle certainly enjoys dressing up. During her time in the public eye, Guilfoyle has been known to wear some inappropriate outfits, and her style has been over-the-top and odd since long before she started dating now-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. Whether you like Guilfoyle's style or not, we can all agree that her fashion sense is consistent from head to toe. She sandwiches her often outrageous outfits between a face of full glam makeup and something from her massive shoe collection. And, if you can believe it, her fashion sense when it comes to footwear may be even more daring than the rest of her wardrobe. Donald Trump's future daughter-in-law claims to have 500 different pairs of shoes in her closet.

Advertisement

While Guilfoyle's fashion crimes have been all over the map, there is a common thread that tends to tie together her questionable outfit choices. Guilfoyle often opts for tight-fitting, revealing, trend-heavy pieces instead of a timeless style. While it's far easier to ignore a public figure's footwear than the rest of their wardrobe, a quick glance at what Guilfoyle typically has on her feet proves that her shoe collection is a perfect match for the rest of her notorious closet. Guilfoyle isn't afraid of making a fashion statement with her shoes, and it appears that, like with the rest of her fashion sense, she prioritizes what she thinks looks good over comfort nearly every time.