How Ron Howard Feels About JD Vance After Directing Movie About His Life

JD Vance wrote a memoir called "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis," which was published in 2016. The book covers the difficulties of the vice presidential candidate's family life and upbringing. A movie version of "Hillbilly Elegy" was released in 2020. It was directed by Ron Howard and starred Gabriel Basso as Vance, Owen Asztalos as the younger Vance, Amy Adams as Vance's mother Bev, and Glenn Close as Vance's grandmother Mamaw. Vance executive produced the movie. In a 2022 Variety interview, Howard shared his reaction to Vance's political career, Senate seat, and support of Donald Trump.

"To be honest, I was surprised," Howard said. "When I was getting to know [JD], we didn't talk politics because I wasn't interested in that about his life. I was interested in his childhood and navigating the particulars of his family and his culture so that's what we focused on in our conversation. To me, he struck me as a very moderate center-right kind of guy."

Howard also pointed out how Vance was formerly not a Trump fan and continued, "He apparently wasn't interested in running for office, but I think his interest was renewed." Reportedly, Vance told Howard that in the future he'd possibly run for office. "Someday came a little sooner than any of us expected," Howard told the outlet. About two years after that interview, Vance became Trump's choice for vice president for the 2024 election. Vance's friendship with Trump's eldest son may have played a part in his position as Trump's running mate.

