The '90s Girl Group You Forgot Hallmark's Nikki DeLoach Was In

Hallmark star Nikki DeLoach can act, dance, and sing. Those skills contributed to DeLoach's Disney career on the "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" as well as to her membership in Innosense, a girl group in the late '90s. Britney Spears was briefly a member of Innosense, but she didn't stay long. DeLoach's fellow Innosense members ended up being Danay Ferrer, Mandy Ashford, Veronica Finn, and Amanda Latona. When Latona left the group in 1998, Jenny Morris took her place.

The band's formation was credited to Lou Pearlman, the record producer who also managed bands like NSYNC and the Backstreet Boys, and Justin Timberlake's mother Lynn Harless managed the group. However, in a 2022 Tinseltown Mom interview, DeLoach instead said Harless was the one who approached her wanting to form a girl group inspired by NSYNC, with Spears and three other members.

Pearlman may be more known for his illegal activity, including a notorious Ponzi scheme. In a The Retaility interview, DeLoach said her team didn't think joining Innosense was a good idea. Her lawyer said the contract was terrible and her agents wanted her to focus on acting since she was about to turn 18. However, DeLoach missed the feeling of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" and being close with her peers, after spending so much time focused on schooling and working. When she saw how enjoyable it seemed for NSYNC to travel and perform together (because for a while, she dated J.C. Chasez from the band), DeLoach decided to sign the Innosense contract. "Cut to: six years later, I'm broke," DeLoach told The Retaility. "I have two years left on a record contract and the guy who signed us is in prison."

