The Stunning Transformation Of Chappell Roan

Fans of pop music were unusually blessed in 2024, a year that saw new projects from massive names like Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Charli XCX, Kesha, Katy Perry, and many more. Even though the market seemed incredibly crowded, the first half of 2024 was also a period dominated by an incredible pop culture story: the explosive rise in popularity of an artist named Chappell Roan.

"I'm the pop star of Goodwill. I'm a thrift store pop star. I'm a DIY queen, know what I mean?" she told Rolling Stone in 2022, a few years before her career really took off. "If a five-year-old could draw a pop star, it would be me," she joked. Indeed, Roan's still-burgeoning career has been marked by impressive shifts in her image — from a repressed, closeted Midwest singer-songwriter into a full-fledged, avant-garde queer pop superstar who switches up her look more than anyone since the early days of Lady Gaga.

Even though it may seem like Roan came out of nowhere, she's had a slow and steady rise to the top, putting in the work through a series of setbacks and struggles. This is the stunning transformation of Chappell Roan.

