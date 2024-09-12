The Real Reason Biden Was Caught Wearing Trump 2024 Merch

The long-awaited presidential debate between the 2024 candidates boasted several jaw-dropping moments. Among them was Donald Trump's claim that President Joe Biden "can't stand" his vice president, Kamala Harris. Trump's former nemesis wasn't at the debate to rebut the accusation, but his actions the following day certainly got people talking. On September 11, the 23rd anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, Biden attended a number of memorial events, including one in Shanksville, PA. Afterwards, the president visited the town firehouse, where he was captured on film taking a red "Trump 2024" baseball cap from a man and putting it on over his own hat.

Before MAGAs spin this photo. A Trump supporter asked Joe to wear a MAGA hat and Joe Biden wore it instantly to show how Americans came together on 9/11. This is what a real president does, but expect Republicans to spin this solemn day for political purposes. pic.twitter.com/klZsI6aaDk — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 11, 2024

The moment evoked shock — and even a bit of admiration — from MAGA supporters. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was conspicuously absent from the first debate, reposted a photo of Biden on her Instagram Stories, captioning it, "Amazing!" The original post, by former Trump adviser Lynne Patton, claimed that Biden had been "punk'd!" and that the firehouse had "got him to put on a Trump hat," implying that the president was totally clueless about what he was being asked to wear. Other Trump supporters on X, formerly known as Twitter, were convinced that Biden had genuinely thrown his support behind his former opponent.

"It really is a Trump hat!" exclaimed one. "Joe is MAGA now! This is wild." Another response reiterated ongoing speculation that Biden's decision to leave the presidential race wasn't entirely his own: "He's finally seen the light after being undemocratically removed by his corrupt party." But anyone who's truly convinced that the president has joined the other side probably also believes their pets are in danger of becoming someone's main course.