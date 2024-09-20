A Look Back At Lindsay Lohan's Messy Public Feud With James Franco
James Franco joined the long list of celebrities who have feuded with Lindsay Lohan in 2014. In March of that year, InTouch Weekly shared a list that the "Mean Girls" star had penned to supposedly keep track of every man she had sex with, and Franco took the fifth spot. But when the "127 Hours" star appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" a month later, he vehemently denied that he'd ever slept with Lohan. "She's so delusional!" the actor complained, asserting, "I bet you if we brought her in here and you asked her to her face, 'Did you have sex with James?' She would say yes." However, Franco conceded that he kissed the "Freaky Friday" star around 2004 while shooting "Spider-Man 2."
When the legendary shock jock pressed the actor for information on why he stopped at just a kiss, Franco reasoned simply that "It was lame." Further, he claimed to be a good-natured person who quickly realized that "she was young" and didn't want to take things too far. According to Franco's timeline, Lohan was around 18 at the time of their encounter, while he was about 26. However, their story wasn't over just yet. Although the "Why Him" star acknowledged he stayed friendly with Lohan, she essentially stalked him. "I'd come home late to the hotel and she'd come find me," Franco revealed. "She even broke into my room one time [...] I opened my eyes and there's Lindsay in my room at 3 a.m."
Lindsay Lohan remembers things a little differently
In June 2014, James Franco wrote a fictional story for Vice entitled "Bungalow 89," which detailed his encounter with a certain "Lindsay." Although "The Disaster Artist" star maintained that the character wasn't based on a real person, he made it pretty obvious that it was Lindsay Lohan by sharing some tragic details about her life. In Franco's version of events, "The Parent Trap" breakout made several attempts to have sex with him, but he turned her down every single time. During one of these supposed come-ons, Lohan offered to sleep on Franco's couch to cure her loneliness, and he told her to come over so he could read her J.D. Salinger's short story "A Perfect Day for Bananafish."
However, when "Lindsay" arrived, as the actor wrote, "Now we were lying in bed. I wasn't going to f*** her. She had her head on my shoulder. She started to talk. I let her." If there's one thing we learned from Lohan and Paris Hilton's infamous feud, it's that she's never been one to back away from a fight. Soon, Lohan released her side of the story through an interview with TIME. Interestingly, she also recalled how Franco read from a "A Perfect Day for Bananafish" before launching into a rant about his views on the piece. The former child star eventually grew weary of listening to him yap, so she told Franco, "If I have sex with you, will you stop telling me your ideas?" And then, they supposedly did.