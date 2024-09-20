A Look Back At Lindsay Lohan's Messy Public Feud With James Franco

James Franco joined the long list of celebrities who have feuded with Lindsay Lohan in 2014. In March of that year, InTouch Weekly shared a list that the "Mean Girls" star had penned to supposedly keep track of every man she had sex with, and Franco took the fifth spot. But when the "127 Hours" star appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" a month later, he vehemently denied that he'd ever slept with Lohan. "She's so delusional!" the actor complained, asserting, "I bet you if we brought her in here and you asked her to her face, 'Did you have sex with James?' She would say yes." However, Franco conceded that he kissed the "Freaky Friday" star around 2004 while shooting "Spider-Man 2."

When the legendary shock jock pressed the actor for information on why he stopped at just a kiss, Franco reasoned simply that "It was lame." Further, he claimed to be a good-natured person who quickly realized that "she was young" and didn't want to take things too far. According to Franco's timeline, Lohan was around 18 at the time of their encounter, while he was about 26. However, their story wasn't over just yet. Although the "Why Him" star acknowledged he stayed friendly with Lohan, she essentially stalked him. "I'd come home late to the hotel and she'd come find me," Franco revealed. "She even broke into my room one time [...] I opened my eyes and there's Lindsay in my room at 3 a.m."

