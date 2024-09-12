Lip Reader Reveals How Trump Tortures JD Vance With High School Gossip Sessions

In most people's books, a 9/11 commemoration event would hardly be considered an appropriate place for gossip. However, 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump and his rather left-field VP pick, JD Vance, seemingly don't share the same belief. After arriving at the event, the pair greeted a handful of people and then appeared to get into a meaningless back and forth that was straight out of a high school cafeteria. In an exclusive chat with The List, professional lip reader Nicola Hickling shared that it all started with Vance asking Trump if he shook somebody's hand. The controversial politician answered that he wasn't able to, before admitting that his snub could be a "breaker." Similar to many high schoolers, Trump seemingly didn't want to tarnish his reputation around the popular kid he aimed to impress, so he shared his juvenile plan to fix things, asking, "Should I hang out with him?"

The former president followed up with "I haven't spoken to him for a very long time" and then quickly clarified "We also go a very long way back." Their riveting conversation only ended when the duo waved to the assembled crowd. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author's pained facial expression and his lack of input throughout the chat made it clear that Vance was glad it was over. But much to the Ohio senator's dismay, his boss turned to him shortly afterward and noted, "Your men need a buffer team." Weirdly enough, the 2024 election campaign has likely taken Vance back to his high school days on more than one occasion.