Lip Reader Reveals How Trump Tortures JD Vance With High School Gossip Sessions
In most people's books, a 9/11 commemoration event would hardly be considered an appropriate place for gossip. However, 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump and his rather left-field VP pick, JD Vance, seemingly don't share the same belief. After arriving at the event, the pair greeted a handful of people and then appeared to get into a meaningless back and forth that was straight out of a high school cafeteria. In an exclusive chat with The List, professional lip reader Nicola Hickling shared that it all started with Vance asking Trump if he shook somebody's hand. The controversial politician answered that he wasn't able to, before admitting that his snub could be a "breaker." Similar to many high schoolers, Trump seemingly didn't want to tarnish his reputation around the popular kid he aimed to impress, so he shared his juvenile plan to fix things, asking, "Should I hang out with him?"
The former president followed up with "I haven't spoken to him for a very long time" and then quickly clarified "We also go a very long way back." Their riveting conversation only ended when the duo waved to the assembled crowd. The "Hillbilly Elegy" author's pained facial expression and his lack of input throughout the chat made it clear that Vance was glad it was over. But much to the Ohio senator's dismay, his boss turned to him shortly afterward and noted, "Your men need a buffer team." Weirdly enough, the 2024 election campaign has likely taken Vance back to his high school days on more than one occasion.
JD Vance once felt personally victimized by Tim Walz
A few days before Kamala Harris announced Tim Walz as her running mate for the 2024 presidential elections, he appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and voiced his concerns about JD Vance and Donald Trump's candidacy. Now famously, the popular politician decried the duo as "just weird." The Republican VP nominee evidently took major offense to the remark. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union" in August, Vance made a dig at both Walz and Harris by stating, "It drives home how they're trying to distract from their own policy failures. I mean, look, this is fundamentally schoolyard bully stuff." The bestselling author continued, "And so they're name-calling instead of actually telling the American people how they're going to make their lives better. I think that's weird, Dana, but look, they can call me whatever they want to."
Naturally, Vance's "schoolyard bully" criticism had everyone thinking of Trump and how he frequently name-calls his opponents. Of course, the Ohio senator resorted to making juvenile remarks himself, about Harris. On August 29, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to compare her recent chat with CNN to Caitlyn Upton's awkward interview at Miss Teen USA, which went viral at the time.
BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/c6nfcJrFJy
— JD Vance (@JDVance) August 29, 2024
Upton understandably wasn't best pleased about the humiliating clip making the rounds on social media once again and she penned a since-deleted post on X urging users to put an end to online bullying. And yet, Vance didn't apologize or delete his post about her. Notably, the VP hopeful is no stranger to public embarrassment himself since Vance's weird moments have been watched by millions.