What Kate Middleton And Queen Camilla Have In Common, According To Royal Insiders

The concurrent cancer diagnoses of Catherine, Princess of Wales and King Charles III's had one unexpected benefit for William, Prince of Wales. As two of the most crucial and prominent members of the royal family underwent treatment, Prince William and his stepmother Queen Camilla stepped up to the plate to cover the duo's official duties, and their relationship reportedly greatly improved as a result. Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner posited that the prince had developed a newfound appreciation for Camilla after witnessing her ability to hold down the fort publicly while being a rock to her family at home.

Likewise, royal biographer Christopher Andersen disclosed that in addition to bonding over their new shared responsibilities the duo also understandably came together due to their worries about Charles' health. However, Camilla and William's relationship may not have found greener pastures if not for Kate Middleton. In August 2024, an insider informed Us Weekly that the Princess of Wales had been instrumental in bringing the famously estranged in-laws closer. The confidant asserted that Kate was fond of the queen consort from the get-go, sharing that, "She's never been dismissive of Camilla and always treated her with kindness."

Further, they stressed that Kate easily found common ground with Camilla "because she brings a real-life relatability into the family." They continued, "She's not all about the courtiers waiting on hand and foot. Camilla's real like Kate is." While the princess may appreciate that Camilla tries to bring some semblance of normalcy to The Firm, the queen didn't always appreciate her normal roots. In fact, Camilla reportedly played a large part in William and Kate's 2007 split.

