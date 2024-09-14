Winona Ryder's Tragic, Real-Life Story

The following article contains mentions of drug use, sexual harassment, and mental health issues.

If you weren't around in the '80s and '90s, you might know Winona Ryder best as Joyce Byers in Netflix's supernatural horror series "Stranger Things." Long before she starred in this show, however, she made a name for herself playing quirky characters in movies like "Beetlejuice," "Heathers," and "Edward Scissorhands." Ryder became a Gen X icon, and though she seemed to have it all, the stunning actor actually endured tragedy throughout her life.

Ryder has come a long way since her early years, evolving from a bullied kid to a '90s film queen, then fading into obscurity amid a series of unfortunate circumstances, only to return to the spotlight better than ever. Despite the many misfortunes the star has faced, she is still grateful for the many opportunities she's had.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to live this life — however intense and overwhelming it got, it's NOTHING compared to what it is now with the internet and social media. I just find myself feeling tremendous empathy toward people who have sacrificed so much," Ryder told Harper's Bazaar in a July 2024 interview.