Why People Are Comparing Kamala Harris' Sister To Pippa Middleton

Vice President Kamala Harris has gained immense support since accepting the Democratic nomination for president at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. One of Kamala's biggest supporters was standing with her on the final night of the DNC, rocking a pink power suit. That was the vice president's sister, Maya Harris, and she has been quite the figure in the public eye lately.

Growing up, Kamala and Maya were very close. "We leaned on each other," Kamala told The Washington Post. "We forged a bond that is unbreakable. When I think about it, all of the joyous moments in our lives, all of the challenging moments, all of the moments of transition, we have always been together." It's no surprise that Maya was there, even making a speech, to support her sister's campaign for president. The shock that was on people's minds was that Maya looked oddly familiar to another known public figure.

Many users on X, formerly Twitter, have been comparing Maya's appearance at the DNC to Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, the Princess of Wales. "Is this going to become a Pippa Middleton situation?" one X user said. Here's an explanation of the peculiar commonality between the two women.

