Why People Are Comparing Kamala Harris' Sister To Pippa Middleton
Vice President Kamala Harris has gained immense support since accepting the Democratic nomination for president at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. One of Kamala's biggest supporters was standing with her on the final night of the DNC, rocking a pink power suit. That was the vice president's sister, Maya Harris, and she has been quite the figure in the public eye lately.
Growing up, Kamala and Maya were very close. "We leaned on each other," Kamala told The Washington Post. "We forged a bond that is unbreakable. When I think about it, all of the joyous moments in our lives, all of the challenging moments, all of the moments of transition, we have always been together." It's no surprise that Maya was there, even making a speech, to support her sister's campaign for president. The shock that was on people's minds was that Maya looked oddly familiar to another known public figure.
Many users on X, formerly Twitter, have been comparing Maya's appearance at the DNC to Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, the Princess of Wales. "Is this going to become a Pippa Middleton situation?" one X user said. Here's an explanation of the peculiar commonality between the two women.
Why is the public comparing Maya Harris to Pippa Middleton?
Maya Harris wowed the audience of the 2024 Democratic National Convention's final evening when she stepped out in her gorgeous pink, double-breasted power suit to support her sister's presidential campaign. Screengrabs of Maya on the night were shared on X, prompting a discussion about how amazing she looks at 57 years old. The focus on Maya reminded people on social media of the attention that Pippa Middleton received at Kate Middleton's wedding to William, Prince of Wales.
During the 2011 royal wedding of Kate and William, Pippa stole the show after a picture of her in her maid-of-honor dress went viral. Three years after the wedding, Pippa joked in a column for The Spectator about her butt's fame, even being nominated for "Rear of the Year" in some tabloids. While giving the "Rear of 2014" award to Kim Kardashian, she said: "I must say that mine — though it has enjoyed fleeting fame — is not comparable."
The iconic moments of these two ladies are uncanny for some people. "Got a little Pippa Middleton situation going on here with Maya Harris," one X user wrote about Maya's DNC appearance. "Remember the Royal Wedding when most of us saw Pippa Middleton for the first time? Ladies and gentlemen, Miss Maya Harris. Same vibes," another user joked.
Who is Kamala Harris' sister, Maya?
Maya Harris is a major supporter of her sister, Kamala Harris, as she takes on the fight to win the presidency. Maya's love for Kamala was evident in her speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. "She has created so much electricity, so much optimism, so much joy throughout the nation, and it is why we need her leadership in this historic moment," Maya said (via the Democratic National Convention). The vice president's sister has been a strong backbone in both Kamala's personal and professional life.
Following in her older sister's footsteps, Maya Harris pursued law at Stanford Law School after attending the University of California, Berkeley for her undergraduate degree. As grueling as law school already is, Maya got through it while taking care of a toddler, whom she gave birth to as a teenager. Maya told E! News about taking her daughter, Meena, to Stanford's campus during protests. "I invited her to participate in conversations, to think about issues, to have her own ideas," she said.
Like her sister, Maya has had a rich background in politics throughout her career. According to her website, Maya served as the senior policy advisor to Hillary Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign. She was also most recently the campaign chairperson for Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign. Aside from her political prowess, Maya also did philanthropic work for the Ford Foundation.