Michael J. Fox's Best Moments With The Royal Family
From Burnaby, Vancouver, Canada to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Michael J. Fox's career has taken him far beyond a typical person's life. He's been to countless award shows and lavish celebrity dinner parties, of which he always has tales. The actor's storytelling has even revealed some wild encounters with one influential group of people: the royal family. His awkward movie date with Princess Diana and sweet recognition from Prince William speak for themselves as two of Fox's memorable career moments.
The Canadian-American actor rose to fame with his portrayal of Alex P. Keaton in the hit NBC sitcom "Family Ties." In 1985, he began his iconic role as Marty McFly in the film trilogy, "Back to the Future." At just 29 years old, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which he has been struggling with ever since. Although he retired in 2020 due to his declining health, Fox keeps a lighthearted outlook on his future, as well as his hilarious past.
Michael J. Fox's almost date with Princess Diana
While appearing on a November 2020 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Michael J. Fox told Andy Cohen and fellow actor Allison Brie about the time he sat next to Princess Diana at the 1985 royal premiere of "Back to the Future" in London.
"I realized I was one arm stretch and fake yawn away from being on a date with the future queen of England," Fox said. The royal love story ends there, however, because Fox explained to the late-night talk show host that he had to use the bathroom right as the lights went down."I wasn't allowed to touch her or get her attention ... I had to walk away from her backward, I couldn't turn my back on her," the actor said about the rules he had to follow while being in the princess' presence. "I just sat there the whole time in agony." When Cohen asked Fox if he thought Princess Diana enjoyed the movie, he answered: "I think so. I was too afraid to look."
Michael J. Fox's standing ovation from Prince William
Michael J. Fox's royal encounters don't end with Princess Diana. While speaking to People about the career highlights he wishes his late parents, Phyllis and William Nelson Fox, could have witnessed, he named his applause from Prince William as one of them. While presenting the award for "Best Film" at the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, many audience members rose to give recognition to the iconic actor. One notable applause came from Prince William, who was in the audience that night. "My mother would freak out that the future king of England stood up for me," Fox said. "My mother would just go out of her mind."
When reminiscing on his accolades, the "Family Ties" alum noted that as a young man from the Eastburn part of Burnaby, Canada — which Fox deems the more turbulent side of town — he would've never expected to be talking to a friend about receiving a standing ovation from an English royal. "Who would have thought? East Burnaby street rat and a standing ovation from the future king of England," Fox said, concluding that his fleeting moments with the royal family are the fragments of his career that he deems "so surreal."