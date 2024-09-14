Michael J. Fox's Best Moments With The Royal Family

From Burnaby, Vancouver, Canada to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Michael J. Fox's career has taken him far beyond a typical person's life. He's been to countless award shows and lavish celebrity dinner parties, of which he always has tales. The actor's storytelling has even revealed some wild encounters with one influential group of people: the royal family. His awkward movie date with Princess Diana and sweet recognition from Prince William speak for themselves as two of Fox's memorable career moments.

The Canadian-American actor rose to fame with his portrayal of Alex P. Keaton in the hit NBC sitcom "Family Ties." In 1985, he began his iconic role as Marty McFly in the film trilogy, "Back to the Future." At just 29 years old, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which he has been struggling with ever since. Although he retired in 2020 due to his declining health, Fox keeps a lighthearted outlook on his future, as well as his hilarious past.