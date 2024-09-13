The Most Inappropriate Outfits Kelly Clarkson Has Ever Worn

During the live finale of "The Voice" back in May 2021, nearly a full year after filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson rocked a red Dolce & Gabbana dress with a plunging neckline. While many fans thought she looked gorgeous, others wished she would've dressed a little more modestly "for a family show," according to someone's comment on X, formerly known as Twitter (via the Daily Mail).

One person commented on Clarkson's Instagram photo of her outfit, urging the singer to remember she is supposed to be a role model for young girls: "Love your singing Kelly. Beautiful dress. Please cover up a little more for them young girls who wants [sic] to be just like [you]." Another person was less kind about their critique, writing, "Put your boobs away! Nobody got time for that."

Like with the Rockefeller tree lighting situation, Clarkson didn't address the backlash (via The Blast). Instead, she posted another photo from the big night of her and fellow musician Kelsea Ballerini smiling (above). However, Clarkson was wearing a different outfit in that snapshot — one that's much less revealing than the controversial red dress.

