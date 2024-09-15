The Unusual Way Halle Berry's Romance With Van Hunt Began

Halle Berry further opened up about the start of her relationship with Van Hunt during her exclusive conversation with Marie Claire, revealing that the couple fell in love way before they became intimate. Berry and Hunt did not meet until six months after they began texting and talking on the phone. "It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex," Berry told the outlet.

While we may not know the complete truth of how Berry and Hunt first met, we do know they fell madly in love. Berry sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo to Instagram in early 2022 depicting her and Hunt kissing in a chapel, sparking suspicion that the Oscar-winning actor was engaged. However, Berry soon revealed that they were not, in fact, engaged, but that news of that variety might not be too far off based on the bliss the two seemingly feel.

During Berry's Marie Claire interview, the acclaimed actor also revealed how she and Hunt bonded over discussions about the afterlife. These discussions even seem to have served as inspiration for a new script Berry is hard at work writing — onewhich explores romance and life after death. Regarding the afterlife, Berry told the outlet, "It's a big subject in my household and certainly between Van and I." Between the couple's wholesome beginnings and their epically romantic present, Berry and Hunt's love for each other seems undeniable.

