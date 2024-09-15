The Unusual Way Halle Berry's Romance With Van Hunt Began
Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry and musician Van Hunt started dating in 2020 and pop culture fans can't get enough of the adorable pair. Berry disclosed that they intially got very close during quarantine phone conversations back in 2020. During an exclusive interview with AARP Magazine in January 2022, Berry stated that she and Hunt spoke on the phone and shared texts for several months before actually becoming official. Berry said she wanted to make sure that they were mentally compatible "before our bodies decided to get involved."
Despite Berry's heartbreaking true story, much of which involves her tumultuous love life, Berry detailed how Hunt is unlike anyone else she's ever dated. During a September 2024 interview with Marie Claire, Berry explained that while dating in the past, she didn't always go into the relationship with intention. "I created my career," Berry told the outlet, "I was intentional about that. But I had never been that intentional with my relationships." However, Berry believes that her relationship with Hunt is meant to be, calling him her "person."
Halle Berry and Van Hunt talked for months before dating
Halle Berry further opened up about the start of her relationship with Van Hunt during her exclusive conversation with Marie Claire, revealing that the couple fell in love way before they became intimate. Berry and Hunt did not meet until six months after they began texting and talking on the phone. "It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex," Berry told the outlet.
While we may not know the complete truth of how Berry and Hunt first met, we do know they fell madly in love. Berry sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo to Instagram in early 2022 depicting her and Hunt kissing in a chapel, sparking suspicion that the Oscar-winning actor was engaged. However, Berry soon revealed that they were not, in fact, engaged, but that news of that variety might not be too far off based on the bliss the two seemingly feel.
During Berry's Marie Claire interview, the acclaimed actor also revealed how she and Hunt bonded over discussions about the afterlife. These discussions even seem to have served as inspiration for a new script Berry is hard at work writing — onewhich explores romance and life after death. Regarding the afterlife, Berry told the outlet, "It's a big subject in my household and certainly between Van and I." Between the couple's wholesome beginnings and their epically romantic present, Berry and Hunt's love for each other seems undeniable.