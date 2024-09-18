The Bold Claim Hallmark Star Pascale Hutton's Husband Made On Their First Date
Pascale Hutton's well-versed in on screen romance. She's starred in Hallmark's "The Perfect Bride" and its sequel, "The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells," and has a longstanding role on the epic series "When Calls the Heart." Off screen, the Hallmark star's real-life partner is Danny Dorosh, and the beginning of their love story sounds straight from a movie. Hutton met her husband when she was 19, and she was blown away by his self-assurance on their first date. "He just looked at me, and he said 'I want you to know you are the woman I'm gonna marry,'" Hutton shared with Hallmark in 2018. Initially, Hutton was baffled. Given that she was still a teenager at the time, she wasn't quite contemplating such a significant life event. However, after seeing Dorosh's certainty, she quickly warmed to the idea. "I was like, this is gonna happen. We're meant to be together."
Dorosh's prophecy came true in 2002 when he and Hutton married. "I had a very small wedding at our lakeside cabin, my husband and I wanted it to be intimate and simple," she told Media Village. While she and Dorosh appeared to be on the same page with their plans, the only bit of contention was his parents' desire to make unwanted additions to the guest list. However, the nuptials eventually went down without a hitch.
Around this time, Hutton got her first big break in the TV movie "Hollywood Wives: The New Generation." Dorosh was also an actor back then, with roles like a guest spot on "The 4400," before he segued into a law enforcement career. Needless to say, they're still happy together all these years later.
Hutton and Dorosh enjoy a low-key life
Pascale Hutton and Danny Dorosh like to keep their relationship out of the public eye. They value a down-to-earth lifestyle. "Our lives are really normal here in Vancouver," Hutton explained to My Devotional Thoughts in 2018. "Here where I live, I don't get noticed or anything." Hutton and Dorosh have two sons. When Hutton's not working on TV and film projects, she's puts her energy into caring for her kids and just enjoys being with them. She also tries to take acting jobs that are close to home so she can be with her family. For times when she has to travel for work, Dorosh, along with their nanny, assume the childcare responsibilities.
In 2018, Hutton celebrated her and Dorosh's 15th anniversary with a rare personal photo. Sitting side by side, she and Dorosh wore matching sweatshirts while sitting outside and eating take-out food. "Happy to report that the spark is as alive now as it was back then!" she wrote on Instagram, adding hashtags like "#ilovethisman."
Two years later, during the challenging lockdown days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hutton and Dorosh delighted in life's simple pleasures. "We did a puzzle, and we loved it!" Hutton enthused to ET. This activity was a first for them after being together for over two decades. Even though the puzzle's picture was unexciting doorknobs, Hutton noted that she and Dorosh had a blast talking with each other while they put the pieces together.