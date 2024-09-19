90210 Star Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Has A Rare Health Condition

Tori Spelling's eldest daughter, Stella McDermott, has gone through some pretty tragic moments in her life. When she was 11 years old, Spelling and her then-husband Dean McDermott revealed that Stella suffered from severe trauma after experiencing bullying both in her elementary and middle school. Over the years, she developed symptoms of PTSD including headaches, stomachaches, and panic attacks and refused to go back to school. "She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her," the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum explained on Instagram. Even worse was the bullying Stella allegedly endured at the hands of her own school principal. "Stella is an amazing human," Spelling wrote in a social media tribute to her daughter in 2021. "Heart of gold & always leads with kindness [...] As a mom it was so painful to see a young woman's fire dimmed bc of bullying."

On top of her struggles in school, Stella also encountered a health setback in 2023 when she was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called hemiplegic migraine. Per WebMD, it's a type of migraine that can cause stroke-like symptoms including numbness and temporary paralysis on one side of the body. Spelling broke the news in an Instagram Story while updating her followers on Stella's health. "As a migraine sufferer my entire life I had no idea about this," the worried mom said (via Today). She also thanked the medical team who assisted Stella in the hospital. "They were amazing and took great loving care of her."