90210 Star Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Has A Rare Health Condition
Tori Spelling's eldest daughter, Stella McDermott, has gone through some pretty tragic moments in her life. When she was 11 years old, Spelling and her then-husband Dean McDermott revealed that Stella suffered from severe trauma after experiencing bullying both in her elementary and middle school. Over the years, she developed symptoms of PTSD including headaches, stomachaches, and panic attacks and refused to go back to school. "She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her," the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum explained on Instagram. Even worse was the bullying Stella allegedly endured at the hands of her own school principal. "Stella is an amazing human," Spelling wrote in a social media tribute to her daughter in 2021. "Heart of gold & always leads with kindness [...] As a mom it was so painful to see a young woman's fire dimmed bc of bullying."
On top of her struggles in school, Stella also encountered a health setback in 2023 when she was diagnosed with a rare medical condition called hemiplegic migraine. Per WebMD, it's a type of migraine that can cause stroke-like symptoms including numbness and temporary paralysis on one side of the body. Spelling broke the news in an Instagram Story while updating her followers on Stella's health. "As a migraine sufferer my entire life I had no idea about this," the worried mom said (via Today). She also thanked the medical team who assisted Stella in the hospital. "They were amazing and took great loving care of her."
Hemiplegic migraine runs in Dean McDermott's family
In January 2023, Tori Spelling appeared on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" where she opened up about her daughter's condition following her hemiplegic migraine diagnosis. "Not great," the "Dancing with the Stars" alum admitted when asked how Stella was coping. She went on to discuss the scary incident that led to their trips to the hospital, including their second visit, during which Stella was diagnosed with the rare medical disorder. According to her, Stella had lost control of her left arm and couldn't move one side of her throat and mouth, as though she just had a stroke. "So we rushed her to the ER," Spelling, who has five kids with Dean McDermott, recalled. "By the time we got there, she was starting to feel like she was coming back, but it was really scary."
The actor then explained that while she herself gets migraines from time to time, hemiplegic migraine doesn't run in her family but rather her ex-husband and Stella's father, Dean's. "More things to blame him, you know," Spelling — who split from Dean just months after her daughter's health scare — quipped. Later, she revealed that Stella had started seeing a neurologist at Children's Hospital Los Angeles to help manage her condition. All things considered, it was a stressful time for the family — especially since Stella's siblings, Liam and Beau McDermott, were also hospitalized for a viral infection and routine renal scan within the same week. "3rd child in the hospital in 2 weeks," Spelling captioned a photo of Liam's arm wearing a hospital tag on her Instagram Stories (via People). Hopefully, the family is doing much better these days!