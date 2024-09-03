Inside Sasha And Malia Obama's Summer Camp Experiences As First Daughters

Former first daughters Malia and Sasha Obama enjoyed a normal childhood even though they grew up in the White House during their pre-teen and teenage years. That included attending summer camp. Malia and Sasha were only 10 and 8, respectively, when their dad, Barack Obama, was elected president and their family moved into the White House in 2009. The Obamas remained at the executive mansion until 2017, when Barack completed his two terms as commander-in-chief.

In 2010, Malia attended her first summer camp, but it wasn't confirmed where. However, some reports claim she spent the holiday at Camp Wi-co-su-ta, a camp for girls along Newfound Lake in Hebron, New Hampshire. The camp offers several activities the campers, including team games like lacrosse and soccer. The girls can also enjoy various sports like swimming, gymnastics, horseback riding, and tennis, hone their talent in dancing and drama, or keep themselves busy with arts and crafts.

In 2013, Sasha attended her first summer camp when she joined big sister Malia for a month-long holiday away from their parents. Much like Malia's first summer camp experience, the location wasn't confirmed to give the girls privacy. However, the former president later noted they were at a camp in New Hampshire, which all but confirmed reports they'd joined the fun at Camp Wi-co-su-ta.

