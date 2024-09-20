The Awkward Connection Between Barron Trump's NYU Professors & Dad Donald

We finally know where Barron Trump is attending college, but his first day might have been a little, er, awkward. When former president Donald Trump's youngest son arrived at New York University to start his first day at the Stern School of Business, his first stop was the dean's office, which is currently held by Interim Dean J.P. Eggers. While we'll never know how Barron's meeting with the dean went, we're guessing it must've been a little perplexing for Trump's youngest, given that Eggers signed an open letter in 2020 calling upon business leaders to recognize the threat Donald Trump posed to the country.

Part of the letter, which was authored by Harvard Professor Deepak Malhotra, read, "[Trump] denigrates science, peddles in lies, incites violence, attempts to delegitimize the press, politicizes everything from the justice department to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to the postal service, and seeks to undermine the integrity of American elections" (via the Independent). Malhotra called on business leaders to stop whispering about the possible repercussions of another Trump presidency among themselves and speak up publicly, calling Trump "a threat to the Republic."

It must be hard shaking hands with someone who so openly criticized your father (and was proven right on January 6, 2021), but perhaps Barron is used to these encounters by now. Unfortunately, the dean isn't the only person Barron will have to face at NYU who signed this letter — many of his new professors did too.

