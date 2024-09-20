The Awkward Connection Between Barron Trump's NYU Professors & Dad Donald
We finally know where Barron Trump is attending college, but his first day might have been a little, er, awkward. When former president Donald Trump's youngest son arrived at New York University to start his first day at the Stern School of Business, his first stop was the dean's office, which is currently held by Interim Dean J.P. Eggers. While we'll never know how Barron's meeting with the dean went, we're guessing it must've been a little perplexing for Trump's youngest, given that Eggers signed an open letter in 2020 calling upon business leaders to recognize the threat Donald Trump posed to the country.
Part of the letter, which was authored by Harvard Professor Deepak Malhotra, read, "[Trump] denigrates science, peddles in lies, incites violence, attempts to delegitimize the press, politicizes everything from the justice department to the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to the postal service, and seeks to undermine the integrity of American elections" (via the Independent). Malhotra called on business leaders to stop whispering about the possible repercussions of another Trump presidency among themselves and speak up publicly, calling Trump "a threat to the Republic."
It must be hard shaking hands with someone who so openly criticized your father (and was proven right on January 6, 2021), but perhaps Barron is used to these encounters by now. Unfortunately, the dean isn't the only person Barron will have to face at NYU who signed this letter — many of his new professors did too.
Barron will have to face many professors who opposed his father
Twenty lecturers at New York University's Stern School of Business signed the famous open letter, which ended up garnering over 1,000 signatures from NYU and other schools across the country. It's not clear whether Barron Trump is aware which of his new professors voiced their criticism of his father at the time, but if he does, it's sure to make for some uncomfortable encounters down the road. Barron's university experience will already be vastly different from that of his peers, given that he needs to be accompanied by Secret Service agents 24/7, so having to avoid making eye contact with professors whom he knows dislike his dad is probably something with which he'd rather not deal. But alas, college life is not for the faint of heart.
It might be possible that Barron, like his father, couldn't care less about his professors' opinions. While providing a college update on Barron Donald Trump said his son got accepted to various business schools and chose to go to Stern, which isn't easy to get into by any means, with the institution only accepting one out of every 20 applicants. "It's a very high-quality place. He liked it," Trump told the Daily Mail. "He's a very high aptitude child, but he's no longer a child. He's just passed into something beyond child-dom. He's doing great," Trump added.