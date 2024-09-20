What We Know About Serena Williams & Donald Trump's Relationship

In the world of unlikely celebrity friendships, former president Donald Trump and retired tennis champion Serena Williams definitely wasn't on our bingo card. However, as The Independent reported in 2024, there is definitely a connection between these two famous faces: Williams' name appeared on a list of people Trump routinely contacted in 2017, which was compiled as part of his trial against Stormy Daniels. She's not the only celebrity on Trump's roster, but the tennis courts on which we typically see her seem worlds apart from the campaign rally stages Trump often calls home.

Advertisement

Of course, her name appearing on this list doesn't tell us much about the nature of Williams' relationship with Trump, and she hasn't been very willing to shed any light on the subject. For example, when The New York Times asked Williams about Trump, she defensively insisted that speaking to him wasn't anything special. "I talk to a lot of presidents. I spoke to Barack, I spoke to the Clintons. I spoke to every president since I've been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I'll have you know," she said.

It's hard to know why Williams wants to be so secretive about her interactions with Trump, but this behavior has only fueled the public's curiosity. So how exactly do Williams and Trump know each other? Here, we'll break down everything we know about this unlikely pairing.

Advertisement