What We Know About Serena Williams & Donald Trump's Relationship
In the world of unlikely celebrity friendships, former president Donald Trump and retired tennis champion Serena Williams definitely wasn't on our bingo card. However, as The Independent reported in 2024, there is definitely a connection between these two famous faces: Williams' name appeared on a list of people Trump routinely contacted in 2017, which was compiled as part of his trial against Stormy Daniels. She's not the only celebrity on Trump's roster, but the tennis courts on which we typically see her seem worlds apart from the campaign rally stages Trump often calls home.
Of course, her name appearing on this list doesn't tell us much about the nature of Williams' relationship with Trump, and she hasn't been very willing to shed any light on the subject. For example, when The New York Times asked Williams about Trump, she defensively insisted that speaking to him wasn't anything special. "I talk to a lot of presidents. I spoke to Barack, I spoke to the Clintons. I spoke to every president since I've been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I'll have you know," she said.
It's hard to know why Williams wants to be so secretive about her interactions with Trump, but this behavior has only fueled the public's curiosity. So how exactly do Williams and Trump know each other? Here, we'll break down everything we know about this unlikely pairing.
Tennis links Serena Williams and Donald Trump
Although Serena Williams' appearance on Donald Trump's list of frequent contacts was shocking to some, signs of a connection between them have been present for years. Most obviously, Trump seems like a big fan of Williams' athletic abilities, even congratulating her on a 2016 Wimbledon victory on Facebook: "Way to go Serena Williams — you are a true champion. Proud of you!" In 2020, Trump posted yet another congratulatory message on X, formerly Twitter:
Congratulations to @serenawilliams on another big win. She is a great player and an even greater person. Our members in Virginia (Tennis) will never forget you! https://t.co/55ZhYVTpUU
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020
However, there are no concrete signs that Williams has acknowledged this praise, which could provide a clue to her opinion of Trump. An athlete of her caliber certainly receives a wealth of acknowledgment for her performances on the court, but the lack of response suggests she may not put much stock in Trump's assessment of her skills.
Much of Trump's admiration may stem from a 2015 tennis match between them. As The Washington Post reported, Williams was present for the Trump National Golf Club's opening day and made a surprising choice: "Williams hit the ceremonial first serve to Trump at an event marking the opening of the tricked-out tennis center. Trump volleyed back, but then hit a shot that went wide — but on his second try ... she seemed to let him score." Trump is notoriously fond of anyone who strokes his signature ego, so this match likely went a long way in endearing Williams to him.
The two have also been spotted at social events
Tennis has been a frequent source of connection for Donald Trump and Serena Williams, but their apparent bond extends far beyond the court. The two both has residences in Palm Beach, Florida, and have been photographed together numerous times over the years. For example, in 2015, Melania Trump posted a photo of her and Williams on Facebook with the caption: "Fun w/ Serena Williams last night." That same year, a Sports Illustrated profile of the tennis star listed the same event as one of the highlights of her year: "She danced with Donald Trump on New Year's Eve."
However, Williams has again been adamant that even these social interactions don't hold much weight; according to Newsweek, Williams responded to 2016 inquiries about her relationship with the former president by saying: "Everyone in Palm Beach kind of know[s] each other." Based on this comment, it is just as likely that Williams spends time with Donald and his wife out of politeness rather than out of friendship.
Friend or no friend, Serena Williams won't be voting for Donald Trump
Of course, no conversation about a potential friendship would be complete without discussing whether Serena Williams supports Donald Trump's campaign, and that's where the situation becomes even more interesting. Unfortunately for Trump, Williams is one famous acquaintance whose vote he definitely can't count on winning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tennis star explained in 2016 that she is not active in politics for very personal reasons: "I don't vote. It goes back to my religion."
Abstaining from voting is a normal part of Williams' life as a Jehovah's Witness. The website JW.org explains that it is part of the religion's larger views about participating in politics: "We do not lobby, vote for political parties or candidates, run for government office, or participate in any action to change governments." The fact that he can't count on Williams' support makes us wonder exactly what Trump frequently contacts Williams about, especially since she's so hesitant to count him among her friends.