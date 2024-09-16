Trump Utters Two Predictable Words After Second Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump was the apparent target of a second assassination attempt on the afternoon of September 15, 2024. The former president was heading toward the sixth hole of his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach when an armed individual fired several shots. (It's not yet known whether the shots were directly aimed at Trump.) A quick-thinking Secret Service agent spotted the gun barrel and "engaged" with the shooter, per CNN; the gunman fled the scene but was quickly tracked down, and is in custody at this writing.

Advertisement

It was an eerie echo of the terrifying attempt on Trump's life at a rally in Pennsylvania just two months earlier, which left an audience member dead and Trump's ear injured. The echo extended to Trump's reaction, too. His campaign office issued a statement (seen here on X, aka Twitter), which assured the public "I AM SAFE AND WELL!" and went on to say, "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!" Similarly, after the Pennsylvania attack, the divisive politician uttered a rallying cry of "Fight! Fight! Fight!" as he was led to safety.

MAGA supporters took up the call. "This man is fighting for all of us," tweeted an admirer, reposting the now-famous photo of Trump standing with his fist raised. Another cried, "My God, how much does this man have to give up for his country?"

Advertisement